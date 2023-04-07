Peru
News

Peru's mining output up in February

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 07, 2023
Gold Iron ore Zinc Molybdenum Private Investment Tin Copper Silver
Peru's mining output up in February

Peru’s mining output rose 2.51% year-on-year in February after registering a fall in January, according to statistics office INEI.

There are currently no mines halted by social conflicts and almost all are operating without problems. Minsur, which operates the San Rafael tin mine in Puno region, resumed activities at the beginning of March and Nexa Resources, which operates the Cerro Lindo polymetallic mine south of Lima in Ica region, also resumed operations following the impact of heavy rains.

FEBRUARY

The February output increase was explained by copper production rising 10.8% and that of iron ore by 38.3%. During the month, MMG's Las Bambas and Glencore's Antapaccay copper mines on the Southern Mining Corridor began to gradually resume operations and today are at full capacity.

However, metals such as gold, silver, zinc, tin and molybdenum registered falls in February and that trend could continue for a couple of months more. Copper and iron ore are expected to sustain the Peruvian mining industry in 2023.

BBVA Research estimates copper production of close to 2.6Mt this year, while the energy and mines ministry (Minem) expects it to exceed 2.8Mt.

OUTLOOK

Although a sharp contraction in mining investment is expected in 2023 – of 16.7%, according to the central bank – the normalization of production and the efforts to unlock projects could make the fall less abrupt. Minem head Óscar Vera recently said there are additional investments from large mining companies under development.

"We spoke with the CEO of Las Bambas and with our friends at Chinalco, who are beginning expansion projects that were not considered in our calculations," Vera said in an interview with government newspaper El Peruano. According to the minister, business confidence is recovering, and this year US$2.95bn of the portfolio of mining projects under construction will be invested.

The economy and finance ministry (MEF), meanwhile, has been monitoring the progress of large mining projects to ensure their progress. At Anglo American’s Quellaveco copper mine, the authorization for the first stage of the expansion of the tailings dam was approved. And at San Rafael, the terms of reference for modifications to the detailed environmental impact study to extend the life of the mine were approved.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Silver Mountain Resources Reports Final Drill Holes of 2022 Drill Campaign at Reliquias Mine

Silver Mountain Resources Reports Final Drill Holes of 2022 Drill Campaign at Reliquias Mine

Test results of 7 holes drilled to test the Pozo Rico, Perseguida, Matacaballo, Vulcano and Escondida veins are reported in this release.

Minister Contreras: “Mining investors ratify their confidence in Peru. Betting on Peru is betting on the future”

Minister Contreras: “Mining investors ratify their confidence in Peru. Betting on Peru is betting on the future”

In multiple meetings, mining investors qualified their decision to continue investing in Peru.

President of Perumin 36: 'Peru has the possibility of producing 5 million metric tons of fine copper by 2031'

President of Perumin 36: 'Peru has the possibility of producing 5 million metric tons of fine copper by 2031'

MMG: Annual Results for the period ending 31 December 2022

MMG: Annual Results for the period ending 31 December 2022

Element 29 Resources Announces Results from Elida Phase 2 Drill Program Including 404.5 metres of 0.60% CuEq(1)

Element 29 Resources Announces Results from Elida Phase 2 Drill Program Including 404.5 metres of 0.60% CuEq(1)

Tinka Resources Drills 145 Metres at 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres at 20% Zinc at Ayawilca

Tinka Resources Drills 145 Metres at 10.9% Zinc Including 29 Metres at 20% Zinc at Ayawilca

Peru's social protests hit economic output in January

Peru's social protests hit economic output in January

Peruvian miner Buenaventura looks to invest US$360mn this year

Peruvian miner Buenaventura looks to invest US$360mn this year

San Rafael Mining Unit restarts operations after agreement with residents of Antauta, Puno

San Rafael Mining Unit restarts operations after agreement with residents of Antauta, Puno

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Cerro Rayas
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Cochavara
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Lucero
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Chololo
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 weeks ago
  • Project: Las Brujas
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 weeks ago
  • Project: Berenguela
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago
  • Project: Ayawilca
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 month ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: FLSmidth Perú
  • FLSmidth S.A.C. (FLSmidth Peru) is a subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services for the global cement and minerals industry. Headquartered i...
  • Company: WSP Peru Consultoria S.A.  (WSP Perú)
  • WSP Peru Consultoria S.A., anteriormente POCH Perú, es una empresa dedicada a la consultoría de ingeniería en las áreas de, edificaciones, hidrocarburos, infraestructura, medio ...
  • Company: CUMBRA
  • CUMBRA, formerly known as GyM S.A., is a Peruvian company engaged in construction services. The company has been active in different sectors such as infrastructure, energy, buil...

Latest news

Engie signs Brazil green hydrogen deal

Engie signs Brazil green hydrogen deal

Peru's mining output up in February

Peru's mining output up in February

Colombia govt, artisanal miners sign peace agreement

Colombia govt, artisanal miners sign peace agreement

How drug trafficking triggered Ecuador's crime wave

How drug trafficking triggered Ecuador's crime wave

Snapshot: Trinidad and Tobago upstream metrics

Snapshot: Trinidad and Tobago upstream metrics