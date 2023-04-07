Peru’s mining output rose 2.51% year-on-year in February after registering a fall in January, according to statistics office INEI.

There are currently no mines halted by social conflicts and almost all are operating without problems. Minsur, which operates the San Rafael tin mine in Puno region, resumed activities at the beginning of March and Nexa Resources, which operates the Cerro Lindo polymetallic mine south of Lima in Ica region, also resumed operations following the impact of heavy rains.

FEBRUARY

The February output increase was explained by copper production rising 10.8% and that of iron ore by 38.3%. During the month, MMG's Las Bambas and Glencore's Antapaccay copper mines on the Southern Mining Corridor began to gradually resume operations and today are at full capacity.

However, metals such as gold, silver, zinc, tin and molybdenum registered falls in February and that trend could continue for a couple of months more. Copper and iron ore are expected to sustain the Peruvian mining industry in 2023.

BBVA Research estimates copper production of close to 2.6Mt this year, while the energy and mines ministry (Minem) expects it to exceed 2.8Mt.

OUTLOOK

Although a sharp contraction in mining investment is expected in 2023 – of 16.7%, according to the central bank – the normalization of production and the efforts to unlock projects could make the fall less abrupt. Minem head Óscar Vera recently said there are additional investments from large mining companies under development.

"We spoke with the CEO of Las Bambas and with our friends at Chinalco, who are beginning expansion projects that were not considered in our calculations," Vera said in an interview with government newspaper El Peruano. According to the minister, business confidence is recovering, and this year US$2.95bn of the portfolio of mining projects under construction will be invested.

The economy and finance ministry (MEF), meanwhile, has been monitoring the progress of large mining projects to ensure their progress. At Anglo American’s Quellaveco copper mine, the authorization for the first stage of the expansion of the tailings dam was approved. And at San Rafael, the terms of reference for modifications to the detailed environmental impact study to extend the life of the mine were approved.