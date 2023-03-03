Peru's social protests hit economic output in January
Peru’s mining and hydrocarbons output fell 3.61% in January month-on-month, with copper production falling 1.6% after rising 19% in December, while iron ore production grew 52%, according to latest figures by statistics institute Inei.
Copper miners in the south were facing supply and concentrate transport problems, forcing them to halt or limit operations at the Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Constancia assets, among others.
Tin production fell 63%, with Minsur, Peru’s only tin producer, halting operations at its San Rafael mine in mid-January due to violent protests in Puno region. Operations resumed this week.
Silver output fell 19.9%, molybdenum 12.4%, zinc 6.9%, gold 6.8% and lead 6.7%.
Meanwhile, crude oil output fell 16.7% and natural gas liquids 3.3%, but natural gas production grew 8.2%.
CONSTRUCTION
Cement consumption fell 15.1% due to less dynamism in the private segment. Citing figures from cement producers association Asocem, Scotiabank said in a report that January shipments were just above 900,000t, the lowest figure since July 2020.
While steadily falling since September 2022, the January drop exceeded previous reductions, due to social protests, especially in the south, Scotiabank said. A recovery is expected for February and March, however.
TRADE
Inei registered an 18% drop in imports to US$3.8bn, the lowest monthly amount since February 2021.
Raw material and intermediate product imports fell 16.9% to US$1.99bn, while capital goods and construction materials imports fell 27.1% to US$989mn.
Peru has been rocked by blockades and protests in recent months, but their effects are expected to dissipate.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Peru)
Government to present short- and medium-term Work Plan to Congress
Premier Alberto Otárola announced the unlocking of projects and called on investors to invest in the country.
Peru's mining sector in 2022: From optimism to gloom
Social conflicts in various regions put the progress of important projects and mines on hold, with major investment decisions such as on Yanacocha ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: San Borja - San Ignacio de Moxos highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Windpeshi wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Remodeling Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Rancagua-Machalí tramway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Microsoft Cloud Services
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Block P-M-86
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Santana-Los Verdes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 hours ago
- Project: Tamazunchale Combined Cycle Plant Expansion (El Clérigo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Costanera Norte highway extension to route 78 (Route 68-Route 78 connector)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 day ago
- Project: Line 16 (Violet) of the São Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: SASIPA SpA (SASIPA)
- Company: ZEUS ENERGÍA S.A.C.
- Company: Camino Rojo S.A. de C.V. (Camino Rojo)
-
Camino Rojo S.A. de C.V. is a mining junior company whose main activity is the exploration and extraction of metallic metals such as silver, gold, lead and zinc. It operates the...
- Company: Arctech Solar México
- Company: Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. (Minera Zafranal)
-
Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. (CMZ), an 80:20 JV between Canadian mining company Teck Resources Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (MMC), is assessing the potential to ...
- Company: El Trébol
- Company: Consorcio Concremat - Setec
- Company: Grosso Group Management Ltd Corp. (Grosso Group)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...