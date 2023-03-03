Peru
News

Peru's social protests hit economic output in January

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Social conflicts Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Trade Economics
Peru's social protests hit economic output in January

Peru’s mining and hydrocarbons output fell 3.61% in January month-on-month, with copper production falling 1.6% after rising 19% in December, while iron ore production grew 52%, according to latest figures by statistics institute Inei.

Copper miners in the south were facing supply and concentrate transport problems, forcing them to halt or limit operations at the Las Bambas, Antapaccay and Constancia assets, among others.

Tin production fell 63%, with Minsur, Peru’s only tin producer, halting operations at its San Rafael mine in mid-January due to violent protests in Puno region. Operations resumed this week.

Silver output fell 19.9%, molybdenum 12.4%, zinc 6.9%, gold 6.8% and lead 6.7%.

Meanwhile, crude oil output fell 16.7% and natural gas liquids 3.3%, but natural gas production grew 8.2%.

CONSTRUCTION

Cement consumption fell 15.1% due to less dynamism in the private segment. Citing figures from cement producers association Asocem, Scotiabank said in a report that January shipments were just above 900,000t, the lowest figure since July 2020. 

While steadily falling since September 2022, the January drop exceeded previous reductions, due to social protests, especially in the south, Scotiabank said. A recovery is expected for February and March, however.

TRADE

Inei registered an 18% drop in imports to US$3.8bn, the lowest monthly amount since February 2021.

Raw material and intermediate product imports fell 16.9% to US$1.99bn, while capital goods and construction materials imports fell 27.1% to US$989mn.

Peru has been rocked by blockades and protests in recent months, but their effects are expected to dissipate.

