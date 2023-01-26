Petrobras approves election of president
By Petrobras
January 26, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese
Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, unanimously appointed Mr. Jean Paul Terra Prates as Board Member of Petrobras until the next General Shareholders' Meeting and elected him to the position of President of the company, the latter with a term of office until 04/13/2023, the same term as the other members of the Executive Board of Petrobras.
Prates replaces Caio Paes de Andrade, who resigned earlier this month. At the meeting to be held in April, Petrobras shareholders may or may not reappoint Prates to the company's presidency.
Jean Paul Terra Prates is 54 years old, is a lawyer, graduated from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), Master in Economics and Management of Oil, Gas and Engines from the French Petroleum Institute (IFP School) and Master in Energy Policy and Environmental Management from the University of Pennsylvania.
He was a member of the legal department of Petrobras Internacional SA - Braspetro, editor of the Oil & Gas Journal Latinoamericana and Executive Director of Expetro Consultoria em Recursos Naturais Ltda., the largest national oil consultancy during the 1990s and 2000s, when he coordinated projects of several public and private, national and international companies, unions and sectoral entities, and advised governments, regulatory agencies and parliamentarians in all areas of the energy sector.
As Secretary of State for Energy of the Government of Rio Grande do Norte, he led the state to energy self-sufficiency and national leadership in wind generation, in addition to consolidating a refinery and gas and biomass thermoelectric plants in the State and building bases for energy projects offshore solar and wind .
As Senator of the Republic for Rio Grande do Norte between 2019 and 2023, among other relevant positions, he was a member of the college of leaders, and Leader in the Senate and in the National Congress. He was President of the Parliamentary Front for Natural Resources and Energy and of the Parliamentary Group Brazil – Arab Countries. He was a member of several committees of the Federal Senate, such as the Economic Affairs Committee, the Services and Infrastructure Committee and the Science and Technology Committee. Jean Paul Prates was also the author of important legal frameworks involving energy transition and sustainable practices, such as the law that regulates carbon capture and storage activities and the offshore energy law. In addition, he acted as rapporteur for the Marco Legal das Ferrovias, the new laws on the production of biogas in landfills and the new law on sustainable urban mobility.
He was recently recognized as one of the three most influential in the renewable energy sector in Brazil, and one of the 50 most important personalities in the world energy sector, by the two main international magazines specialized in energy – Recharge (European) and Windpower (American). He was also elected one of the 25 most influential in the world wind industry by Windpower magazine.
