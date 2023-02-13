Brazil
News

Petrobras extends FPSO tender deadline

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 13, 2023
Tenders Natural Gas Capacity Crude oil Production Deepwater Upstream Company
Petrobras extends FPSO tender deadline

Brazilian national oil company Petrobras has extended the deadline for the submission of commercial proposals to charter and operate the Albacora revitalization project FPSO from February 13 to July 3.

Launched in September 2022, the tender calls for contracting an FPSO capable of producing 120,000b/d of oil and lifting, treating and compressing 6Mm3/d of natural gas in a water depth of 670m. 

The platform design life will be at least 27 years, without the need for dry-docking. 

The revitalization of Albacora foresees the development of production from the Forno reservoir, located in the Campos basin field’s pre-salt layer.

The new FPSO will replace the two production units that currently operate in the area (P-25 and P-31) starting in 2027.   

The tender is available on Petrobras’ procurement website Petronect under the ID code 7003888184.

Petrobras' strategic plan for 2023-27 foresees investments of US$18bn for the Campos basin.

In addition to Albacora, the plan includes projects to revitalize the Marlim field, with the FPSOs Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery, and Parque das Baleias, with the Maria Quitéria platform.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

3 groups vying for Petrobras gas processing works

3 groups vying for Petrobras gas processing works

The contract involves the provision of civil construction services, electromechanical assembly, interconnections, commissioning, pre-operation, sta...

BR Aviation starts refueling trucks with green diesel at Galeão airport

BR Aviation starts refueling trucks with green diesel at Galeão airport

With the initiative, there will be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of around 14 tons per year.

Petrobras joins UN initiative focused on reducing methane emissions

Petrobras joins UN initiative focused on reducing methane emissions

YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina

YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

How to ensure green hydrogen is really green

Four bids in Petrobras offshore fiber optics tender

Four bids in Petrobras offshore fiber optics tender

Petrobras breaks patent filing record in 2022

Petrobras breaks patent filing record in 2022

What to expect from Lula on the environmental front

What to expect from Lula on the environmental front

Spotlight: Lula's first orders of business

Spotlight: Lula's first orders of business

Gas, fertilizers and electricity on the Bolivia-Brazil bilateral agenda

Gas, fertilizers and electricity on the Bolivia-Brazil bilateral agenda

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: NALCO Water
  • Ecolab is a trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect peopl...
  • Company: Origem Energia S.A.  (Origem Energia)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: PetroRio S.A.  (PRIO)
  • PRIO, formerly HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company has operations...

Latest news

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

How Guatemala's Cementos Progreso took advantage of the Cemex exit from Costa Rica and El Salvador

How Guatemala's Cementos Progreso took advantage of the Cemex exit from Costa...

First Quantum unit urges Panama to sign mining contract with no more changes

First Quantum unit urges Panama to sign mining contract with no more changes

Brazil’s Padtec opens Lima office to meet growing Andean fiber demand

Brazil’s Padtec opens Lima office to meet growing Andean fiber demand

'2024 is going to be the year of the wastewater treatment plants'

'2024 is going to be the year of the wastewater treatment plants'