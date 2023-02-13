Brazilian national oil company Petrobras has extended the deadline for the submission of commercial proposals to charter and operate the Albacora revitalization project FPSO from February 13 to July 3.

Launched in September 2022, the tender calls for contracting an FPSO capable of producing 120,000b/d of oil and lifting, treating and compressing 6Mm3/d of natural gas in a water depth of 670m.

The platform design life will be at least 27 years, without the need for dry-docking.

The revitalization of Albacora foresees the development of production from the Forno reservoir, located in the Campos basin field’s pre-salt layer.

The new FPSO will replace the two production units that currently operate in the area (P-25 and P-31) starting in 2027.

The tender is available on Petrobras’ procurement website Petronect under the ID code 7003888184.

Petrobras' strategic plan for 2023-27 foresees investments of US$18bn for the Campos basin.

In addition to Albacora, the plan includes projects to revitalize the Marlim field, with the FPSOs Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery, and Parque das Baleias, with the Maria Quitéria platform.