Petrobras extends FPSO tender deadline
Brazilian national oil company Petrobras has extended the deadline for the submission of commercial proposals to charter and operate the Albacora revitalization project FPSO from February 13 to July 3.
Launched in September 2022, the tender calls for contracting an FPSO capable of producing 120,000b/d of oil and lifting, treating and compressing 6Mm3/d of natural gas in a water depth of 670m.
The platform design life will be at least 27 years, without the need for dry-docking.
The revitalization of Albacora foresees the development of production from the Forno reservoir, located in the Campos basin field’s pre-salt layer.
The new FPSO will replace the two production units that currently operate in the area (P-25 and P-31) starting in 2027.
The tender is available on Petrobras’ procurement website Petronect under the ID code 7003888184.
Petrobras' strategic plan for 2023-27 foresees investments of US$18bn for the Campos basin.
In addition to Albacora, the plan includes projects to revitalize the Marlim field, with the FPSOs Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery, and Parque das Baleias, with the Maria Quitéria platform.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
3 groups vying for Petrobras gas processing works
The contract involves the provision of civil construction services, electromechanical assembly, interconnections, commissioning, pre-operation, sta...
BR Aviation starts refueling trucks with green diesel at Galeão airport
With the initiative, there will be a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of around 14 tons per year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Fza-m-539_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: It m 598_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Serra do Mel III (Old Serra do Mel IX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Bar-m-254_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Fza-m-125_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Fza-m-88_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Fza-m-127_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Fza-m-254_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Rec-t-117_r11
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Sf-t-104_r10
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Galp Energia Brasil, S.A. (Galp Energia Brasil)
-
Galp Energia Brasil, S.A. is a Brazilian subsidiary of Portugal's integrated energy corporation Galp. The company owns a stake in several exploration blocks in Brazil, acquired ...
- Company: Transportadora Associada de Gás S.A. (TAG) (TAG)
-
Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG), established in 2002, operates gas pipelines for the transportation of natural gas, mainly in the north, northeast and southeast regions of...
- Company: NALCO Water
-
Ecolab is a trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect peopl...
- Company: Carmo Energy S.A. (Carmo Energy)
- Company: Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa S.A. (CCCC)
-
Construções e Comércio Camargo Corrêa (CCCC), a subsidiary of the Camargo Corrêa group, provides a variety of services, such as construction, ground works, engineering works; hy...
- Company: Origem Energia S.A. (Origem Energia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: PetroRio S.A. (PRIO)
-
PRIO, formerly HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company has operations...
- Company: GE Power Conversion Brasil Ltda. (GE Power Conversion Brasil)
-
GE Power Conversion Brasil Ltda. Is the Brazilian subsidiary of GE Power Conversion, a division of the GE group that operates as a provider of energy conversion systems for the ...