A consortium led by Brazil’s Petrobras has decided to return the Dois Irmãos pre-salt exploration block to watchdog ANP, a source close to the subject told BNamericas.

Located in the Campos basin, the ultra-deepwater asset was acquired in the fourth production sharing round in 2018 by Petrobras (operator, with a 45% stake), in partnership with BP Energy (30%) and Equinor (25%), with Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) as contract manager.

The total signing bonus for the block was 400mn reais (US$76.4mn).

To fulfill the minimum exploratory program for Dois Irmãos, an exploratory well had to be drilled in the block, whose area totals 1,143km2.

Sunk at a depth of 2,769m, the Vaz Lobo (1-BRSA-1384-RJS) well reached a final depth of 4,685m but did not yield hydrocarbons. Seismic data analysis did not indicate good potential either.

The remaining exploratory opportunities were evaluated as high risk, low volume and of no economic interest.

The attractiveness of the Brazilian pre-salt has been questioned due to declining geological success rates compared with the 2000s.

A recent analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed that over the past four years, nearly five offshore exploration blocks were fully relinquished per year, representing an average acreage of around 3,950km2 that were returned to ANP.

Those blocks involved Petrobras, major IOCs such as Shell and BP, and independent international and local players like Chariot and 3R Petroleum.

The relinquished areas were located across southeastern and northern clusters, with the Ceará and Potiguar basins containing most blocks, six each.

While two pre-salt blocks fully relinquished in 2021 and 2022 (Peroba and Saturno) accounted for less than 15% of total acreage, their signing bonuses paid to the federal government represented over 90% of the total disbursements in this exploration cost category, S&P said in the report.