By Petrobras

March 13, 2023

This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese



In his first visit to Bahia as president of Petrobras , Jean Paul Prates guaranteed that the company will stay in the state and will also reinforce local investments. Prates was this Sunday (03/12) with company workers at the headquarters of the Petrobras Employees' Club (CEPE), in the neighborhood of Stella Maris, in Salvador, in a meeting that also brought together representatives of the company's retirees in the state.

This Monday (13/03), Jean Paul Prates continues with his agenda in Salvador (BA) with a meeting with deputies in the Legislative Assembly of Bahia and with the governor of the state, Jerônimo Rodrigues.

In his speech with the workers at CEPE, the president assured that the company will once again use the furniture complex at Torre Pituba as a workstation in the capital of Bahia. Prates also reinforced that Petrobras will make investments in the state, including Polo Bahia Terra.

"I received requests from our colleagues at the Bahia Hub, where Brazil had its first explorations with the birth of the oil industry, in 1941, from the Candeias well, and we signed our commitment to defend and strengthen the company, with the objective thinking about the necessary changes to our Strategic Plan to promote the return of new investments, also in other states and in new head offices and operations. We will continue in direct dialogue with everyone to build a strong Petrobras for the future of the Brazilian people", said Prates.

On the occasion, the president of Petrobras received a letter with requests and suggestions from unions and professional associations. In addition to the president of Petrobras Jean Paul Prates, the table at the CEPE Stella Maris meeting was also composed of Lindomar Menezes (representative of retirees from Bahia), Dejair Santana (president of CEPE Stella Maris), Rosemberg Pinto (state deputy), Deyvid Bacelar (coordinator of the Single Federation of Petroleum Workers - FUP) and Jairo Batista (general coordinator of Sindipetro-BA).