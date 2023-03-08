By Petrobras

March 8, 2023

This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese



The president of Petrobras , Jean Paul Prates, took advantage of the presence of the leaders of the largest energy companies on the planet at CERAWeek, in Houston, Texas (USA), to promote the importance of joint actions by the industry both in renewable energy projects and in initiatives for better use of oil and gas reserves.

This Tuesday (7/3), Prates met with the presidents of BP , Bernard Looney; from Petronas , Tengku Muhammad Taufik; and from TotalEnergies , Patrick Pouyanné. The day before, the president of Petrobras had already met with Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor , to expand cooperation between the companies in offshore wind power generation projects off the Brazilian coast.

At the meeting with BP, the executives signaled their intention to form future partnerships and promote more exchanges of experiences between the companies. The two companies are already partners in five exploratory blocks, among them Alto de Cabo Frio Central , in the Campos Basin.

Jean Paul Prates commented on possible cooperation in the area of energy transition in Brazil, which includes bioenergy and hydrogen production. “We are going to proceed with mutual visits to deepen discussions both in the area of exploration and production and energy transition”, highlighted Prates at the end of the meeting. The president of Petrobras also suggested the participation of both BP and other major oil companies in carbon capture initiatives in the Amazon and mangrove regions.

Among the topics presented by BP, Looney highlighted the performance of the British company in renewables. “We are investing in onshore solar energy developed by our subsidiary LightsourceBP; offshore wind integrated with electric vehicle charging; blue and green hydrogen, other liquid fuels and energy trading ,” he said. The president of BP also recognized the positive impact of sharing information related to the safety of operations and platform integrity, recognizing Petrobras' expertise in mitigating risks in its operations.

At the meeting with Petronas, Jean Paul Prates and Tengku Muhammad Taufik commented on the similarities between the countries, both with large populations, and the potential synergies between the companies. “These similarities can contribute to the understanding of how to improve logistics strategies and service to the consumer market of both companies”, highlighted Prates.

The Malaysian oil company, which has an installed refining capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, has shown interest in learning more about the production of diesel R, with renewable content, by Petrobras.

During the meeting with TotalEnergies, the presidents of the two companies emphasized the importance of investments in Research & Development, with emphasis on the research centers of each company. Regarding the energy transition agenda, the president of the French company, Patrick Pouyanné, mentioned the recent joint venture that brings together wind generation assets in Brazil.