Petroecuador declared Force Majeure in the Eden Yuturi Field, Block 12
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.
EP Petroecuador reports that it declared Force Majeure in the Edén Yuturi Field, Block 12, Orellana province, and its direct influence areas, due to situations that affect the normal development of operational activities, as a consequence of the stoppage of the Kichwa El Edén community, since February 21st. This measure will safeguard the integrity of the company's workers and its contractors, as well as the strategic facilities due to the high risk of affectation to which they are exposed.
The term of this Declaration of Force Majeure will be subject to the definition or agreements reached by the Government entities with the communities, in order to have the appropriate technical and operational conditions to reestablish activities. Likewise, the contracting companies will be notified, as stipulated in the contractual instruments, regarding events of Force Majeure or Act of God, their subsequent contractual effects and, additionally, all governing bodies and control entities.
EP Petroecuador and government entities continue to promote spaces for dialogue with the community to seek agreements. In addition, it ratifies its commitment to develop natural resources with social and environmental responsibility for the benefit of the country.
This situation will affect the production of the public company, according to reports from the Exploration and Production Management of EP Petroecuador, in charge of the operation of Block 12, Edén Yuturi.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle
Despite the fact that the country has the conditions for an increase in oil output, the central bank’s forecast looks very optimistic, according to...
Double-digit investment jump for Petroecuador
The bulk of spend went to exploration and production.
