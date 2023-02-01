Ecuador
Press Release

Petroecuador optimizes self-supply of energy

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Deepwater Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Offshore Shallow waters Drilling rigs Upstream Oil sands Heavy oil Brent Shale gas  Coalbed methane Crude oil Subsea Natural Gas NYMEX Light Sweet Crude WTI Mexican Mix Tight gas Location Shale Oil Type of hydrocarbons

Statement from EP Petroecuador

EP Petroecuador will increase the load at the Block 16 topping plant to optimize energy self-supply for its fields.

See the entire statement, in Spanish, here

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

EP Petroecuador achieves peak production in the Sacha field

EP Petroecuador achieves peak production in the Sacha field

EP Petroecuador reports that on December 28 the production of the Sacha field, Block 60, located in the province of Orellana, exceeded 72,000 barre...

Ecuador planning regional fuel hub

Ecuador planning regional fuel hub

The country’s demand for derivatives in January-November rose 8.3%.

EP Petroecuador obtains environmental licenses to increase production

EP Petroecuador obtains environmental licenses to increase production

Ecuador: Operation of the Intracampos I Round Blocks contributes more than 5,000 barrels of crude per day to national production

Ecuador: Operation of the Intracampos I Round Blocks contributes more than 5,000 barrels of crude per day to nation...

EP Petroecuador will operate Blocks 16 and 67 from the 1st. January 2023

EP Petroecuador will operate Blocks 16 and 67 from the 1st. January 2023

Official Statement on completion of contracts for blocks 16 and 67

Official Statement on completion of contracts for blocks 16 and 67

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

Ecuador: 8 oil companies have acquired the data package to participate in the Ronda Intracampos II bidding process

Ecuador: 8 oil companies have acquired the data package to participate in the Ronda Intracampos II bidding process

New Stratus Energy provides update on Ecuador assets and announces intention to pursue international arbitration

New Stratus Energy provides update on Ecuador assets and announces intention to pursue international arbitration

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Sertecpet S.A.  (Sertecpet)
  • The Colombian company Sertecpet offers solutions to the upstream, midstream and downstream energy sector. The company provides evaluation of oil wells, surface equipment (proces...
  • Company: OCP Ecuador S.A.  (OCP Ecuador)
  • Oleoductos de Crudos Pesados Ecuador S.A. (OCP Ecuador S.A.) is a private Ecuadorian company aimed at the transport, storage and delivery of crude oil. Since 2003, OCP Ecuador S...
  • Company: Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (FLOPEC)  (FLOPEC)
  • Ecuador's Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec) is a state-owned company engaged in transporting oil and gas by sea to national and international ports. Founded in 1972, Flopec d...

Latest news

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects