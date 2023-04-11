Ecuador
Press Release

Petroecuador reports that agreements were reached to lift the stoppage of blocks 16 and 67

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Environmental conflict Upstream Company Social conflicts Onshore
Petroecuador Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

After a dialogue process with representatives of the Waorani community of Dicaro, province of Orellana, carried out on April 10, 2023, EP Petroecuador reports that agreements were reached to lift the strike that the inhabitants maintained in the area of influence of the Blocks. 16 and 67. These actions were possible thanks to the work of the EP Petroecuador team together with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Government of Orellana and the local authorities, who, in accordance with the guidelines of the National Government, addressed the points requested by the community members. , framed in the law and in the competences of each entity.

These resolutions are part of the Community Relations Plan that EP Petroecuador implements in the towns surrounding its projects, a management that is related to the community infrastructure axes; education; human rights and cultural revaluation; health and promotion of productive projects for the sustenance of the communities. The company will take the pertinent steps, within its powers, to comply with the commitments with all the communities in the area of influence of Blocks 16 and 67 with which agreements were reached, among which are: Pompeya, Indillama, Yarentaro and Dicaro.

EP Petroecuador ratifies its work with the communities to continue developing natural resources with social and environmental responsibility, in addition to promoting spaces for dialogue, as it does with all communities, to specify actions for the benefit of the country.

