Ecuador
Petroecuador reports the lifting of the declaration of force majeure in blocks 61 and 43

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 30, 2023
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.

EP Petroecuador informs that, through resolutions No. PETRO-PGG-2023-O016-RSL of March 26, 2023 and No. PETRO-PGG-2023-0017-RSL of March 28, 2023, it accepted the reports from the corresponding areas of the company and lifted the Force Majeure or Act of God for the operations in the Yulebra Field, Block 61 and the Ishpingo, Tiputini, Tambococha ITT Fields, Block 43, Orellana province, in order to resume normal operation, according to the plan of contingency that each organic unit programmed as part of this event. This demonstrates the company's openness to maintain permanent dialogue with the communities in the areas of influence, to reach agreements that benefit both parties.

At the moment, the state oil company is working to recover the production of these fields and notified the companies with which it maintains contractual ties for the provision of services and others, regarding the resumption of activities to comply with the plans and programs within the same. The Ministries of Energy and Mines and the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition were also informed of the termination of this measure; to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources; and other public institutions related to the activities of EP Petroecuador.

Regarding Blocks 12 and 16, located in the province of Orellana, the public oil company maintains Force Majeure in its operations.

Additionally, the public company coordinates with the competent institutions, the control and surveillance of these hydrocarbon facilities to guarantee the continuity of operations in adequate conditions and to remain alert to any changes caused by external agents.

EP Petroecuador will continue to manage actions that allow it to develop its oil activities in a responsible manner in the technical, social and environmental fields.

