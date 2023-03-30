Petroecuador reports the lifting of the declaration of force majeure in blocks 61 and 43
This Petroecuador release was published using machine translation.
EP Petroecuador informs that, through resolutions No. PETRO-PGG-2023-O016-RSL of March 26, 2023 and No. PETRO-PGG-2023-0017-RSL of March 28, 2023, it accepted the reports from the corresponding areas of the company and lifted the Force Majeure or Act of God for the operations in the Yulebra Field, Block 61 and the Ishpingo, Tiputini, Tambococha ITT Fields, Block 43, Orellana province, in order to resume normal operation, according to the plan of contingency that each organic unit programmed as part of this event. This demonstrates the company's openness to maintain permanent dialogue with the communities in the areas of influence, to reach agreements that benefit both parties.
At the moment, the state oil company is working to recover the production of these fields and notified the companies with which it maintains contractual ties for the provision of services and others, regarding the resumption of activities to comply with the plans and programs within the same. The Ministries of Energy and Mines and the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition were also informed of the termination of this measure; to the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources; and other public institutions related to the activities of EP Petroecuador.
Regarding Blocks 12 and 16, located in the province of Orellana, the public oil company maintains Force Majeure in its operations.
Additionally, the public company coordinates with the competent institutions, the control and surveillance of these hydrocarbon facilities to guarantee the continuity of operations in adequate conditions and to remain alert to any changes caused by external agents.
EP Petroecuador will continue to manage actions that allow it to develop its oil activities in a responsible manner in the technical, social and environmental fields.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)
Can LatAm plug the copper supply gap?
Latin American copper projects have the capacity to help plug a looming 5Mt supply gap, but firms face rising challenges to get their assets into p...
The risky bet of Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso
The president is planning a popular consultation to push investment reforms, but experts caution it could hamper his administration.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Creation of pavement and sidewalks of the upis miracle of god, district of jose leonardo ortiz, chiclayo, lambayeque
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Procurement of work execution: ¿creation of the pedestrian and vehicular traffic service¿ ii stage in the urban development of jose de san martin, district of paracas¿ pisco¿ ica¿.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Execution of work: creation of the electrification system with conventional system of sector 9,300 of the district of calleria - province of coronel portillo - department of ucayali
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Execution of works to improve the irrigation system on October 10, district of soritor moyobamba san martin cui nº 2237894
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
- Project: Preparation of the technical file and execution of project work: expansion of rural electrification in the Andoas district, Datem del Marañón province, Loreto region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 hours ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio Reactivación Putumayo
-
Consorcio Reactivación Putumayo is a company made up of HMV Ingenieros Ltda., Consultoría en Ingeniería Integral SAS and Grupo Interdiseños SAS for the execution of the Variante...
- Company: SolGold plc (SolGold)
-
SolGold, formerly Solomon Gold, is an Australian mining company with a diverse portfolio of exploration projects in Ecuador, Solomon Islands and Australia. In 2013, the miner ac...
- Company: Santo Cristo Geração de Energia S.A.
- Company: Lundin Group
- Company: Icafal S.A.
-
Established in 1981, Icafal S.A. is a Chilean engineering firm which offers services in civil works, road works, concessions, construction and real estate development. The compa...
- Company: CONSORCIO VYACONS 2023