Peru
Press Release

Portfolio of Mining Exploration Projects 2023 concentrates investments for more than US$596 million

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Copper Private Investment
Portfolio of Mining Exploration Projects 2023 concentrates investments for more than US$596 million

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines

March 17, 2023

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) presented, through the General Directorate for Mining Promotion and Sustainability, the new edition of the 2023 Mining Exploration Project Portfolio, which is made up of 74 mining exploration projects located in 17 departments of the country and a total investment of US$ 596 million.

Exploration is a fundamental process for the development of mining, because it constitutes the first link of the most important economic activity in Peru, allowing the discovery of new deposits, as well as the extension of the useful life of the mines that are in operation, which generates resources for the benefit of the country.

The new portfolio indicates that 30 of the 74 projects on the list are in execution or about to start that stage, having all the permits granted by MINEM, and represent an investment of US$134 million (22.5% of the amount in the portfolio).

According to the document, a group of 17 projects, which add up to an investment of US$136 million (22.7% of the total), is in the evaluation stage of the Exploration Authorization, while the remaining 27 projects are in the process of evaluating their Environmental Management Instrument (IGA) and concentrate an investment of US$327 million (54.8%).

According to the mineral to be explored, copper is in first place with 39 projects and an investment of US$284 million; in second position gold with 18 projects and an investment of US$220 million. Zinc follows on the list with 9 projects and a joint investment of US$47 million. Finally, there are 8 silver and lithium projects and a joint investment of US$46 million.

Regarding the regions, the Portfolio indicates that the Cajamarca region maintains the leadership with 3 projects: La Zanja, Colorado and Algamarca, which add up to an investment of US$124 million (20.8% of the total amount). Ancash ranks second with a 15.6% share of the exploration budget, represented by 10 projects with an investment of US$93 million.

In third position is Arequipa, representing 12.7% of the total investment in the exploration portfolio distributed in 10 projects and with a total investment of US$76 million.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Peru seeks to calm social protests with US$1.55bn economic plan

Peru seeks to calm social protests with US$1.55bn economic plan

The reactivation plan focuses on mining and infrastructure.

Peru: Law for refund of IGV for exploration in mining and hydrocarbon activity extended until 2027

Peru: Law for refund of IGV for exploration in mining and hydrocarbon activity extended until 2027

Minem welcomes the approval of the Executive's project in Congress and affirms that the regulation will encourage the arrival of investors to the c...

Antapaccay Mine Starts Drill Automation

Antapaccay Mine Starts Drill Automation

Peru's mining sector in 2022: From optimism to gloom

Peru's mining sector in 2022: From optimism to gloom

At a glance: Major Peruvian mining projects under construction

At a glance: Major Peruvian mining projects under construction

No growth expected in Peru's mining sector in 2022 despite Quellaveco boost

No growth expected in Peru's mining sector in 2022 despite Quellaveco boost

How Chile looks to boost exports of mining suppliers

How Chile looks to boost exports of mining suppliers

Junior exploration roundup: Golden Minerals, Cerrado Gold, AbraSilver, Marimaca and more

Junior exploration roundup: Golden Minerals, Cerrado Gold, AbraSilver, Marimaca and more

Peru: Silver Mountain Resources Reports Latest High-Grade Silver-Polymetallic Intercepts From Drilling At Its Reliquias Mine

Peru: Silver Mountain Resources Reports Latest High-Grade Silver-Polymetallic Intercepts From Drilling At Its Reliq...

National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy: the rule of law and social peace must prevail in Peru

National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy: the rule of law and social peace must prevail in Peru

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Los Calatos
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago
  • Project: high win
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Amauta
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Arch
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: azulmine
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: illuminator
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Bechtel Perú S.R.L  (Bechtel Perú)
  • Bechtel Peru is the local subsidiary of Bechtel, a global engineering, construction and project management company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. Bechtel has worked i...
  • Company: Minera Aurifera Retamas S.A.  (Marsa)
  • Minera Aurifera Retamas (Marsa) is a Peruvian mining company engaged in the mining and production of gold and silver. The company operates the San Andrés mine, located in La Lib...
  • Company: Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A.  (Shougang Perú)
  • Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A., a subsidiary of Chinese steel group Shougang Co., is Peru's only iron ore producer. The Lima-based company operates the Marcona mine in Ica region, ...
  • Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería y Construcción
  • CUMBRA Engineering and Construction, formerly known as GyM Engineering and Construction, is a regional construction company with 87 years of experience in Latin America, executi...
  • Company: Minera Las Bambas S.A.C.  (Minera Las Bambas)
  • Minera Las Bambas S.A.C., a consortium made up of MMG Ltd. – the Hong Kong listed unit of China Minmetals Corp. – Guoxin International Investment Corp. and Citic Metal Co. Ltd.,...

Latest news

Spotlight: Teck's Quebrada Blanca II copper-molybdenum project

Spotlight: Teck's Quebrada Blanca II copper-molybdenum project

Spotlight: Brazil’s oil and gas development pipeline

Spotlight: Brazil’s oil and gas development pipeline

Mexico's Yucatán state to receive federal funding for 2 infra works

Mexico's Yucatán state to receive federal funding for 2 infra works

Statement by Schrader Camargo SAS on the Hidroituango situation

Statement by Schrader Camargo SAS on the Hidroituango situation

Mexican fintech Clara to expand Colombian client base following fundraising

Mexican fintech Clara to expand Colombian client base following fundraising