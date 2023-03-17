This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines

March 17, 2023

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) presented, through the General Directorate for Mining Promotion and Sustainability, the new edition of the 2023 Mining Exploration Project Portfolio, which is made up of 74 mining exploration projects located in 17 departments of the country and a total investment of US$ 596 million.

Exploration is a fundamental process for the development of mining, because it constitutes the first link of the most important economic activity in Peru, allowing the discovery of new deposits, as well as the extension of the useful life of the mines that are in operation, which generates resources for the benefit of the country.

The new portfolio indicates that 30 of the 74 projects on the list are in execution or about to start that stage, having all the permits granted by MINEM, and represent an investment of US$134 million (22.5% of the amount in the portfolio).

According to the document, a group of 17 projects, which add up to an investment of US$136 million (22.7% of the total), is in the evaluation stage of the Exploration Authorization, while the remaining 27 projects are in the process of evaluating their Environmental Management Instrument (IGA) and concentrate an investment of US$327 million (54.8%).

According to the mineral to be explored, copper is in first place with 39 projects and an investment of US$284 million; in second position gold with 18 projects and an investment of US$220 million. Zinc follows on the list with 9 projects and a joint investment of US$47 million. Finally, there are 8 silver and lithium projects and a joint investment of US$46 million.

Regarding the regions, the Portfolio indicates that the Cajamarca region maintains the leadership with 3 projects: La Zanja, Colorado and Algamarca, which add up to an investment of US$124 million (20.8% of the total amount). Ancash ranks second with a 15.6% share of the exploration budget, represented by 10 projects with an investment of US$93 million.

In third position is Arequipa, representing 12.7% of the total investment in the exploration portfolio distributed in 10 projects and with a total investment of US$76 million.