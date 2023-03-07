A 35-well campaign planned by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana at offshore block Stabroek is expected to have negligible to minor impacts on physical, coastal biological and marine biological resources.

That is according to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) of cumulative effects filed by the ExxonMobil subsidiary with Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Although the EPA determined that an EIA is not required as the project by itself will “not significantly affect the environment … the potential exists for the project combined with similar projects/activities being carried out in the project location to result in significant cumulative environmental impacts,” it said.

The EPA will use the document to decide on Esso’s application for environmental authorization filed last May.

The upstream operator highlights that “the exact locations of the 35 wells comprising the project have not been finalized. While some of the wells will be drilled for exploration purposes, it is also possible that some of the wells may be drilled as appraisal wells within the proximity of previously drilled exploration areas.”

Drilling is penciled in to begin in the third quarter this year and continue through 2028, the 2,000-page document adds.

In a related development, Guyana’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo said in his weekly press conference that no decision has been made regarding the 20% of Stabroek acreage that is due to be relinquished in 2024.

He added that options include bilateral engagement with other countries or putting the area out to auction.

Meanwhile, a natural gas strategy is due out by year-end that would focus on offtake for additional resources from Stabroek, with studies also underway by ExxonMobil, Jagdeo told reporters.