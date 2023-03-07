Potential environmental impact of 35-well Guyana project ‘negligible to minor’
A 35-well campaign planned by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana at offshore block Stabroek is expected to have negligible to minor impacts on physical, coastal biological and marine biological resources.
That is according to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) of cumulative effects filed by the ExxonMobil subsidiary with Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Although the EPA determined that an EIA is not required as the project by itself will “not significantly affect the environment … the potential exists for the project combined with similar projects/activities being carried out in the project location to result in significant cumulative environmental impacts,” it said.
The EPA will use the document to decide on Esso’s application for environmental authorization filed last May.
The upstream operator highlights that “the exact locations of the 35 wells comprising the project have not been finalized. While some of the wells will be drilled for exploration purposes, it is also possible that some of the wells may be drilled as appraisal wells within the proximity of previously drilled exploration areas.”
Drilling is penciled in to begin in the third quarter this year and continue through 2028, the 2,000-page document adds.
In a related development, Guyana’s vice president Bharrat Jagdeo said in his weekly press conference that no decision has been made regarding the 20% of Stabroek acreage that is due to be relinquished in 2024.
He added that options include bilateral engagement with other countries or putting the area out to auction.
Meanwhile, a natural gas strategy is due out by year-end that would focus on offtake for additional resources from Stabroek, with studies also underway by ExxonMobil, Jagdeo told reporters.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
Guyana's plan to land gas onshore advances with new call
Initial work begins to identify suppliers for the project's onshore pipeline.
Frontera Provides Update on Exploration Block Offshore Guyana
Following Light Oil and Gas Condensate Discovery at The Kawa-1 Exploration Well, Frontera and JV Partner to Focus on Corentyne Block.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block P-M-74
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block P-M-8
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block P-M-541
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block P-M-9
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block P-M-73
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block P-M-468
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block POT-M-770
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block POT-M-768
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block Orinduik
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Itaboraí - Guapimirim (Gasig) gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Guyana)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI)
-
Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYBSI) is a Guyanese joint venture made up of Muneshwers Ltd., Pacific Rim Constructors, TotalTec Oilfield Services and LED Offshore. It was awarded a co...
- Company: CH4 Systems - Lindsayca Inc. (CH4 - Lindsayca)
-
CH4 Systems - Lindsayca Inc. is a company formed by CH4 Systems Inc., and Lindsayca, Inc. for the execution of the Gas To Energy project, which is located in the Essequibo Islan...
- Company: Grand Canal Industrial Estates Inc. (CGX Energy)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Consorcio Van Oord y Subsea 7
-
Van Oord and Subsea 7 Consortium is a company formed by Subsea 7 SA and Van Oord Groep NV for the execution of the Gas To Energy project (GTE Project; Gas Pipeline), which is lo...
- Company: Fugro Guyana
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Schlumberger Guyana Inc. (Schlumberger Guyana)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Saipem Guyana Inc. (Saipem Guyana)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: TechnipFMC Guyana
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Noble Drilling (Guyana) Inc. (Noble Drilling Guyana)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Oil Zone Industrial Services Inc. (Oil Zone Industrial Services)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...