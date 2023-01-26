Preparation begins for Peru’s next power transmission plan
The diagnostic report that will be used to draft Peru’s 2025-34 power transmission plan is due to be released next month.
That is according to grid coordinator COES’s tentative timetable for the preparation of the long-term roadmap.
The last diagnostic was published in early 2021 for the 2023-32 plan, which the energy and mines ministry recently approved.
Read Peru power transmission plan offers US$900mn in projects
Stakeholders will then have through June 30 to submit proposed solutions, which will be disclosed in July.
The next milestones would be the publication of the preliminary plan, penciled in for March 2024, and after consultation and public hearings, the proposed plan in May.
Following observations from energy and mining investment regulator Osinergmin, a definitive plan will be released and after a final review by the watchdog, the plan would require approval from the ministry, expected by end-2024.
