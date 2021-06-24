Peru
Press Release

Prior consultation process in Block 192 enters its final stage

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, June 24, 2021
Shale Oil Subsea Licensing & Concessions Offshore Shale gas  Oil sands Location Heavy oil Mexican Mix Upstream Company Crude oil Tight gas Natural Gas Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Onshore Environmental evaluation Shallow waters Upstream Brent WTI Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address