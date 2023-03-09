This Vice Ministry of Mines and Energy release was published using machine translation.

This morning, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) granted for the first time to a private company the definitive license for the self-generation of electrical energy through a photovoltaic plant in the Paraguayan Chaco, making La Betty SA the first firm that obtains authorization from the State to produce solar energy.

The La Betty SA project consists of the installation and commissioning of an irrigation system using mobile pivots that will be powered by renewable energy through the installation of said plant to be located in the town of Misión Santa Rosa, in the district of Mariscal Estigarribia. , department of Boquerón.

In addition, the excess energy will be available for the national electricity grid and, therefore, will provide clean electricity for the peripheral region, which in turn will allow the diversification of the energy matrix and improvements in the efficiency of this sector.

It should be remembered that, in terms of "Renewable Energies", it is the firm Paracel SA that holds the title of pioneer and La Betty SA is officially the second company awarded; however, by virtue of each case, there are contracts with different modalities.

That is to say, Paracel SA was the first in the co-production which, in this case, is of thermal origin (steam); however, La Betty SA is also the first, but this time under the self-generation modality that will be with a solar source.

Regarding the irrigation system, it will be used mainly for the cultivation of agricultural products such as soybeans, corn, wheat and other crops on Chaco soil.

The license was issued and approved by the National Council for Independent Energy Production and Transportation (CONAPTIE), made up of the heads of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), Rodolfo Segovia; of Industry and Commerce (MIC) Luis Alberto Castiglioni; of the Treasury (MH), Oscar Llamosas, of Foreign Relations (MRE); from the Technical Secretariat for Planning (STP), Carmen Ubaldi and the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development (MADES) Ariel Oviedo. The Vice Minister of Mines and Energy (MOPC), Eng. Carlos Zaldivar and the Director of Energy Resources, Eng. Felipe Mitjans (VMME) were present at the event.