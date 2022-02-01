Chile
News

Proposal to nationalize Chile’s mines clears 1st of many hurdles

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Silver Licensing & Concessions Lithium Electrolyte Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Lithium Types of mining Gold Rare earth elements (REE) Lithium Carbonate Molybdenum Commodities Legislation & Regulation Lithium Hydroxide Open pit mining Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Politics Underground mining Copper

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address