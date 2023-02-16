Protests, inflation hamper Peru's economy
Peru’s GDP growth is forecast to reach 2.2% this year, compared to last year’s 2.68%, despite the expected recovery in key sectors such as mining, according to consulting firm Focus Economics.
While 2022 GDP was in line with market expectations, it was also lower than central bank growth projections of 3.2% from March, with activity slowing in the second half. Statistics office Inei reported December growth of 0.9%.
The economy and finance ministry estimated that massive protests against President Dina Boluarte caused losses of 1bn soles (US$260mn) in December. According to Inei, December production fell 0.24% month-over-month.
The January and February figures will be even lower, as protests intensified countrywide. Yet, economy minister Alex Contreras told a TV channel recently that the worst moment of the protests has passed and recovery will start in March.
FIGURES
Although the mining sector registered a rebound in December, growing 11.1% over November, it reported an annual decrease of 0.24%. The drop was due to lower of zinc, silver, molybdenum, lead and gold production, falling 10.7%, 7.6%, 7.5%, 3.4% and 0.8%. Meanwhile, iron, tin and copper output grew 6.5%, 4.6% and 4.1%.
The protests, including mine site invasions and road blockades, severely affected the sector, and the situation would be even worse if was not for the start-up of Anglo American's Quellaveco copper mine in H2. Excluding the asset, copper production would have grown 0.8% to 2.3Mt, according to the energy and mines ministry.
Trade represents 10% of GDP. The item grew 3.26% during the full year and 1.80% in December.
Manufacturing fell 4.65% in December year-on-year due to the poor performance of the non-primary subsector, but grew 0.96% in the full year.
In construction, 2.97% growth for the year was registered, driven by progress on public works, but not from private projects. Cement consumption contracted 0.68% due to the slower pace of the real estate and industrial sectors.
2023
Growth this year is expected to be low, but higher in comparison with Peru's regional peers. Credicorp Capital projects 2% for Peru and 1.3% for Colombia,1.2% for Mexico and 0.9% for Brazil.
Inflation will remain the key obstacle to growth this year. "Private consumption has begun to reflect the effects of a prolonged period of high inflation," Víctor Fuentes, head economist at economics think tank IPE, told BNamericas. IPE projects GDP growth of 2.1%, with a downward bias.
According to Focus Economics, Peru is one of the few countries where the private investment outlook is negative. Credicorp and Scotiabank estimate private investment will fall 2% and 2.5%, respectively, this year.
