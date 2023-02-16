Italian energy and cable company Prysmian has started operations at its cable plant in Durango, Mexico, after carrying out expansion works.

According to Alejandro Quiroz, the group’s CEO for Latin America, physical works were completed in September and installation and configuration of machinery took place during the fourth quarter.

“By the end of the year, we had the plant physically finished, the machines installed, and we began to include additional capacity. Manufacturing started in the last quarter of the year with the additional capacity,” Quiroz told BNamericas.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, however, is only expected to take place in the second quarter, as the company had to coordinate the agendas of Italian executives and Mexican authorities, the executive said.

The expansion of the facility was announced in 2021, with US$27mn outlined in total capex. According to Quiroz, the final figure was 1%-2% above that.

Initially, Prysmian expected to be able to conclude the expansion works by June 2022, but the effects of the pandemic and delays in the arrival of parts and components, among other factors, pushed the calendar back, said the executive.

The plant, originally opened in 2017, produces fiber and optical cables mostly for the telecommunications industry.

The Durango plant is now operating with production capacity of approximately 4mn kilometers of cables per year. Throughout 2023, Prysmian will ramp up the capacity until it reaches the 5mn kilometers of cables per year that had been projected for the expanded site.

That would make Durango one of Prysmian's three biggest plants worldwide in terms of telecoms equipment volume.

INDUSTRIAL PARK

In addition to the Durango facility, Prysmian has three other manufacturing plants in Mexico, in Piedras Negras and Nogales in Coahuila state and Tetla in Tlaxcala state.

Across Latin America, Prysmian has 13 plants, in Argentina, Brazil (5), Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Costa Rica.

Worldwide, the company claims to have 104 factories in 50 countries.

Prysmian's sales in Latin America grew 10.7% year-on-year to 978mn euros (US$1.04bn) in January-September 2022, representing around 8% of the group's total, according to its latest financial report.

Quiroz said that this share is now expected to be around 10%.

The regional performance in the first nine months of 2022 was driven mostly by the firm's Renewables segment, followed by Energy & Infrastructure.

Prysmian is due to report its full-year and 4Q22 results on March 9.