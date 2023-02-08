Puerto Rico is advancing with a plan to modernize its urban train system (Tren Urbano) and rehabilitate stations.

The transport and public works ministry (DTOP) published bidding process S-23-12 on the government’s procurement website (subastas.pr.gov), requesting qualifications and proposals for the Tren Urbano project.

Through the tender, it will procure “the services of a program management consultant to provide project management and administration support; design, and engineering oversight; procurement, project controls, and quality assurance support; and adjunct professional services as needed for the implementation of the project.”

The bidding rules will be available on demand from February 10-May 26 at the offices of DTOP.

A virtual information meeting will be held on March 14 and proposals can be submitted until May 31, when they will also be opened.

The head of DTOP, Eileen Vélez Vega, said last month that Tren Urbano has been operating for almost 20 years and is in need of modernization.

In the interview with news outlet El Nuevo Día, Vélez also said stations that were affected by hurricane María five years ago would be repaired. These works will be carried out with funds from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). “We will see more repairs this year…the idea is to have movement around the train stations and to fill the [commercial] spaces.”

DTOP will also implement a US$22mn plan to renew the fare collection system, which is expected to be ready in December.

“The train will have a system where you can make the purchase by different payment methods, and the fare would also be valid for AMA [metropolitan bus network] and the ferries,” said Vélez.