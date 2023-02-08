Puerto Rico launches tender to modernize urban train system
Puerto Rico is advancing with a plan to modernize its urban train system (Tren Urbano) and rehabilitate stations.
The transport and public works ministry (DTOP) published bidding process S-23-12 on the government’s procurement website (subastas.pr.gov), requesting qualifications and proposals for the Tren Urbano project.
Through the tender, it will procure “the services of a program management consultant to provide project management and administration support; design, and engineering oversight; procurement, project controls, and quality assurance support; and adjunct professional services as needed for the implementation of the project.”
The bidding rules will be available on demand from February 10-May 26 at the offices of DTOP.
A virtual information meeting will be held on March 14 and proposals can be submitted until May 31, when they will also be opened.
The head of DTOP, Eileen Vélez Vega, said last month that Tren Urbano has been operating for almost 20 years and is in need of modernization.
In the interview with news outlet El Nuevo Día, Vélez also said stations that were affected by hurricane María five years ago would be repaired. These works will be carried out with funds from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). “We will see more repairs this year…the idea is to have movement around the train stations and to fill the [commercial] spaces.”
DTOP will also implement a US$22mn plan to renew the fare collection system, which is expected to be ready in December.
“The train will have a system where you can make the purchase by different payment methods, and the fare would also be valid for AMA [metropolitan bus network] and the ferries,” said Vélez.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Puerto Rico)
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Construction Artificial Beach and Fisherman's Cove La Chimba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Completion of bicentennial bridge - third stage, biobio region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Replacement Route M-50, Cauquenes - Chanco, Sector Los Ruiles - Chanco, DM Section. 28,600.00 to DM. 42,177.15, Cauquenes Province, Maule Region.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Pavement replacement l-11, putagán-linares bridge sector, maule region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Improvement and construction of the north coastal road, Iloca access sector - route m-24 intersection, section: dm. 81,300,000 - DM. 92,880,000, licanten commune, curicó province, ma...
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Replacement of the Duqueco Bridge and Accesses, Bio Bío Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Improvement of the route crossing S-52 (Cancura) - Boldo Huacho - Crossing S-482, sections from DM 0,000 to DM 10,465 Nueva Imperial commune; cautin province; Araucanía region (2nd c...
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Replacement Route M-50, Chanco-Constitución, Faro Carranza Pellines sector, Province of Talca and Cauquenes; Maule Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement of Route K-635/573 Sector Duao-San Diego-Cruce Route 115-CH
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Técnica y Proyectos, S.A. (Grupo TYPSA)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Aeropuertos del Perú S.A. (ADP)
-
Airport concessionaire Aeropuertos del Perú S.A. (AdP) was formed in 2006 to design, construct, operate and maintain the country's network of regional airports in the north and ...
- Company: China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd. Sucursal Perú (China CAMC Engineering Perú)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Caminhos da Serra Gúcha
- Company: Vecchiola S.A. (Vecchiola)
-
Chile's Vecchiola S.A. provides engineering, construction, production, evaluation and equipment-leasing services to the mining, construction and energy industries. It is involve...
- Company: Sicim S.p.A. (SICIM)
-
Sicim is a construction company that offers a series of services related to the installation of pipelines and complementary facilities for the transportation and distribution of...
- Company: QBO Arquitectos
- Company: Grupo Argos S.A. (Grupo Argos)
-
Grupo Argos S.A. is a Colombian holding company focused on investments in the infrastructure industry. The group is made up of five companies: Cementos Argos (55.34%), engaged i...