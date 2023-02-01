This is a machine translation of Aveva's press release

Raízen, an integrated energy company and the largest sugarcane ethanol producer in the world, has just consolidated a partnership for the integration of industry data with AVEVA, a British information technology consultancy. Through the PI System, the company is standardizing the capture and analysis of information from 30 bioenergy parks. Technology used in the management and control of possible damage, the solution contributes to the objectives of the SER+ program (Raízen Excellence System), a movement that seeks to integrate its 40,000 employees into a single culture of continuous improvement.

The system, implemented as an integrating source of all the data produced by the assets of each Raízen department, is present in processes such as: SAP, laboratory production analysis, Data Warehouse and Power BI. Currently, five AVEVA consultants manage the platform in the company. The company also runs training courses for any employee who wants to use the system's tools, such as Datalink and PI Vision, an application that allows retrieving, monitoring and analyzing process engineering information in a simpler way.

“Due to the number of Raízen's bioenergy parks, we needed a standardized system that added even more efficiency to our processes. That's why we chose the PI System”, says Mirian Nori, manager of Performance and Operational Excellence at Raízen, noting that the technology is already present in all bioparks in operation. “Our partnership is four-handed. With that, we also have an incentive program for the use of the PI System and its tools, called PI Day - Programa Incentivar, rewarding employees who manage to present innovative solutions using the AVEVA platform”, adds Mirian.

One of the applications developed by Raízen was to automate the daily manual measurement of the Total Industrial Yield (RIT), the main efficiency indicator of the company's production processes, which counts from the input of sugarcane to its transformation into bioenergy, ethanol or sugar. Prior to the implementation of the PI System, measurement was daily and performed manually. The procedure required displacement of the teams and took about 40 minutes. Subsequently, the collected information was added to the SAP, which required another 25 minutes. The PI System provided an optimization of 87% in the time of data collection for RIT, and of 88% in the loading of information in SAP.

“By implementing the PI System, we have automated data capture. AVEVA's platform automatically sends information to SAP, eliminating the manual work of entering data”, explains Juliano Oliveira, Industrial Director at Raízen.

Another solution developed by Raízen, based on the incentive program for the use of the PI System, is contributing to significant savings in inputs during the dosage of antibiotics in the fermentation process. The company's plant in Rafard, located in Capivari (SP), for example, had challenges in the sequential dosage operation of the antibiotic needed to control the number of bacteria and, consequently, the lactic acid produced. This measurement was carried out by a small number of professionals, who were not always immediately accessible.

“The plant team used the resources of the PI System to create a dynamic screen, calculating the antibiotic dosage of each fermentation in real time. This solution gave the team greater autonomy and contributed to better decision-making, as well as making it possible to reduce the cost of using the Rafard Bioenergy Park input by 44%”, concludes Oliveira.

About Raízen

With the purpose of redefining the future of energy based on a broad portfolio of renewable solutions, Raízen has a unique and irreplicable operating model, being a protagonist in all sectors in which it operates and leading the country's energy transition.

Through advanced and proprietary technologies, Raízen has expanded its portfolio of renewables, such as second-generation ethanol (E2G), biogas, biomethane and bioelectricity from 100% clean sources. Since its creation, Raízen has avoided 30 million tons of CO2 and aims to expand the decarbonization potential through its products to more than 10 million tons of CO2 avoided per year. Furthermore, one of the company's objectives is to be the best partner in decarbonization, which is why it has assumed the goal of having 80% of its EBITDA from business and renewable sources by 2030.

With a team of more than 40,000 employees, it operates 35 bioenergy parks, with an installed capacity for crushing 105 million tons of sugarcane with approximately 1.3 million hectares of agricultural areas cultivated with cutting-edge technology and fully mechanized harvesting. In the 21'22 harvest, it produced 3.5 billion liters of ethanol, 6.2 million tons of sugar and 2.9 TWh of bioenergy produced from sugarcane biomass. Through a network of more than 7,900 retail outlets that bear the Shell brand in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, it serves millions of consumers daily on their journeys, offering everything from the exclusive Shell V-Power family fuels to practicality and benefits in payment time with the Shell Box application.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software that uses creativity to drive the responsible use of the world's resources. AVEVA's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable companies to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

More than 20,000 businesses in over 100 countries trust AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicine, infrastructure and much more. By connecting people to trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to efficiently design and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. With operations around the world, AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and is listed on the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 100. For more details, visit the AVEVA website.