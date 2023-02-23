Environmental groups seeking a referendum to curb metallic mining in Ecuador’s Chocó Andino region northwest of Quito expect it to take place no later than the second half of the year.

Chocó Andino is an area rich in biodiversity that in 2018 was declared a biosphere reserve by Unesco.

“We are going to meet with the president of the electoral council [Diana Atamaint] so she can explain to us how the process is going and the deadlines in accordance with the law,” Teolinda Calle, a resident of Chocó Andino and a member of the Quito sin Minería collective, told BNamericas in a telephone interview. The NGO is one of those asking for the binding referendum.

Last week, the electoral council (CNE) unanimously approved the report on the signatures gathered for the vote.

The proponents had to have the support of around 197,000 people. The CNE validated 206,517 signatures and according to Atamaint, the next step is to obtain the official delimitation maps of the parishes in which the consultation would take place.

Once the maps have been obtained, a referendum will be called and the electoral body will then have 60 days to carry it out.

In the referendum, voters would be asked if they agree to prohibit artisanal metallic mining and small, medium and large mining in the Nono, Calacalí, Nanegal, Nanegalito, Gualea and Pacto areas.

Mining concessions awarded in Chocó Andino are for early-stage exploration.

Calle said there are 12 copper, gold and silver mining concessions awarded in the area, and one of them is a large-scale one for copper.

According to data provided to BNamericas by Ecuador’s chamber of mines, that last concession is not in Chocó Andino as such, but in a transition area and only 5% of the concession is located in the so-called buffer zone, where mining is allowed because in the area there are no forests but rather agricultural activity.