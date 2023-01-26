Repairs to the highway that runs from capital Tegucigalpa to Honduras’ Olancho department are set to begin February 1, reported newspaper El Heraldo.

The 165km highway from Comayagüela in the capital district to Talanquera in Olancho is in poor condition and considered dangerous for motorists, leading to accidents.

On some stretches, the paving has been destroyed, leaving a dirt road.

The 178mn-lempira (US$7.2mn) plan, partially announced by President Xiomara Castro last week, will be overseen by the infrastructure and transport ministry (SIT).

The hydraulic concrete layer will be 23cm-thick, which will make it more durable to stand intense traffic, El Heraldo said.