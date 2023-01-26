Refurbishment of Honduras’s Olancho highway to being on February 1
Repairs to the highway that runs from capital Tegucigalpa to Honduras’ Olancho department are set to begin February 1, reported newspaper El Heraldo.
The 165km highway from Comayagüela in the capital district to Talanquera in Olancho is in poor condition and considered dangerous for motorists, leading to accidents.
On some stretches, the paving has been destroyed, leaving a dirt road.
The 178mn-lempira (US$7.2mn) plan, partially announced by President Xiomara Castro last week, will be overseen by the infrastructure and transport ministry (SIT).
The hydraulic concrete layer will be 23cm-thick, which will make it more durable to stand intense traffic, El Heraldo said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Honduras)
IDB Approves Additional $1.65 Billion to 2021 Loan Amounts to Spur LAC’s Economic Recovery
Resources will provide an economic, fiscal and social boost to Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras and Uruguay. The IDB will release its to...
Honduras' presidential frontrunner vows to re-nationalize infra assets
While Xiomara Castro, poised to become the next president, does not have a strong infrastructure agenda, she has promised to review concessions and...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Vasco de Quiroga Station (Section 3 Interurban Train Mexico Toluca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Double Cantilever Viaduct (West Access Viaduct, Section 3 Mexico Toluca Interurban Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Manantial Cable-stayed Viaduct (Section 3 Interurban Train Mexico - Toluca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Construction of the PR-10 Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Quellaveco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Sótero del Río hospital reposition (Puente Alto hospital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Monorail of Santiago city
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: BR-040 (MG/GO/DF) highway widening
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: BR-381 Highway concession (Rodovia da Morte) (Ex Highway Concession BR-262 ES/MG -BR-381)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cordillera province hospital construction
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Honduras)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: BRLI-Artelia-ASP-AIC
- Company: Nathan Associates Inc.
- Company: Madec, S. de R.L. de C.V.
- Company: Deyoung Ingenering
- Company: Durman Honduras
- Company: Constructora CARSAN