Ecuador
Press Release

Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oil Round"

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 20, 2023
Tenders Crude oil Licensing & Concessions Subsea Natural Gas Onshore
Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the

This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.

The Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons, Rubén Espín, together with representatives of 13 private oil companies, participated in the Workshop called "Opportunities and challenges for oil investors ", where they learned information on social, environmental and political aspects of the 6 blocks that make up the Intracampos Round II.

The Thirteenth Intracampos II Round, made up of the Lumbaqui, Saywa, Tamya, Tetete Sur, VHR Oeste and VHR Este oil blocks, located in the province of Sucumbíos, seeks to attract investments of USD 2.1 billion .

During the event, the Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons pointed out that this State Portfolio aims to promote a direct and transparent dialogue with oil companies in order to establish the best relations of cooperation and management on social and environmental issues.

The authority of the hydrocarbons sector indicated that, from April to June 2022, about 8,495 people residing in the communities of direct influence of the Intracampos II Round, participated in the socialization process through 50 assemblies that brought together leaders and highest authorities of 150 communes of Sucumbíos.

The National Government, in this new development of the hydrocarbon activity, in the northwestern area of the Ecuadorian Amazon Basin, promotes transparent and competitive bidding processes, in order to attract economic resources that allow the strengthening of the country's oil industry, for the benefit of the Ecuadorians.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oil Round"

Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oi...

Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oil Round"

Ecuador O&G sector, infrastructure hit by natural disasters

Ecuador O&G sector, infrastructure hit by natural disasters

An earthquake on Saturday affected oil production and amplified infrastructure damage caused by strong storms.

EP Petroecuador reports on production losses

EP Petroecuador reports on production losses

Petroecuador declared Force Majeure in the Eden Yuturi Field, Block 12

Petroecuador declared Force Majeure in the Eden Yuturi Field, Block 12

EP Petroecuador's Amistad Platform registered damages due to the earthquake

EP Petroecuador's Amistad Platform registered damages due to the earthquake

EP Petroecuador revived oil equivalent production to more than 400,000 barrels per day

EP Petroecuador revived oil equivalent production to more than 400,000 barrels per day

Ecuador, Dominican Republic talk Amistad field development

Ecuador, Dominican Republic talk Amistad field development

EP Petroecuador dispatched 17.19% more fuel in the first two months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022

EP Petroecuador dispatched 17.19% more fuel in the first two months of 2023 than in the same period of 2022

Dominican Republic and Ecuador agree to start talks to evaluate possible exploitation of natural gas; increased supplies would benefit both nations

Dominican Republic and Ecuador agree to start talks to evaluate possible exploitation of natural gas; increased sup...

Ecuador and the Dominican Republic agree to strengthen trade and the energy sector of both nations

Ecuador and the Dominican Republic agree to strengthen trade and the energy sector of both nations

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block Z-57
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago
  • Project: Block XXI
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Gran Tierra Energy Ecuador  (GTE Ecuador)
  • GTE Ecuador is the local subsidiary of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., a company dedicated to the exploration and production of oil and gas (which also has operations in Colombia). The...
  • Company: Petrobell Inc.  (Petrobell)
  • Petrobell Inc. is an Ecuadorian firm based in Quito which performs activities related to the operation, exploration, exploitation, production, separation, storage, transport, an...
  • Company: Agip Ecuador S.A.  (Eni Ecuador)
  • Eni Ecuador, based in Quito, is a branch of the Refining & Marketing Division of the Italian firm Eni; and it is aimed at the national trading of LPG for household, commercial a...
  • Company: Mecanizados y Servicios Petroleros
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile

Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile

Peruvian mining contractors look to complementary works to sustain revenues

Peruvian mining contractors look to complementary works to sustain revenues

Microsoft Chile datacenter advances in environmental permitting

Microsoft Chile datacenter advances in environmental permitting

Brazilian telcos paid nearly US$1bn into sector funds in 2022

Brazilian telcos paid nearly US$1bn into sector funds in 2022

How 77Sol plans to grow in Brazil’s DG solar market

How 77Sol plans to grow in Brazil’s DG solar market