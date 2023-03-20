Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oil Round"
This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.
The Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons, Rubén Espín, together with representatives of 13 private oil companies, participated in the Workshop called "Opportunities and challenges for oil investors ", where they learned information on social, environmental and political aspects of the 6 blocks that make up the Intracampos Round II.
The Thirteenth Intracampos II Round, made up of the Lumbaqui, Saywa, Tamya, Tetete Sur, VHR Oeste and VHR Este oil blocks, located in the province of Sucumbíos, seeks to attract investments of USD 2.1 billion .
During the event, the Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons pointed out that this State Portfolio aims to promote a direct and transparent dialogue with oil companies in order to establish the best relations of cooperation and management on social and environmental issues.
The authority of the hydrocarbons sector indicated that, from April to June 2022, about 8,495 people residing in the communities of direct influence of the Intracampos II Round, participated in the socialization process through 50 assemblies that brought together leaders and highest authorities of 150 communes of Sucumbíos.
The National Government, in this new development of the hydrocarbon activity, in the northwestern area of the Ecuadorian Amazon Basin, promotes transparent and competitive bidding processes, in order to attract economic resources that allow the strengthening of the country's oil industry, for the benefit of the Ecuadorians.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oi...
Representatives of 13 oil companies participated in the information and socialization day on the "Intracampos II Oil Round"
Ecuador O&G sector, infrastructure hit by natural disasters
An earthquake on Saturday affected oil production and amplified infrastructure damage caused by strong storms.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: LNG Regasification and Storage Terminal UTE GNA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block Z-57
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block XXI
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: LIV area (ex Z-54 block)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Block CAN-100 (Argerich project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Biodiesel plant at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery (RPBC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Buenaventura regasification plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-86
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-619
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block FZA-M-617
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gran Tierra Energy Ecuador (GTE Ecuador)
-
GTE Ecuador is the local subsidiary of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., a company dedicated to the exploration and production of oil and gas (which also has operations in Colombia). The...
- Company: Petrobell Inc. (Petrobell)
-
Petrobell Inc. is an Ecuadorian firm based in Quito which performs activities related to the operation, exploration, exploitation, production, separation, storage, transport, an...
- Company: BankWatch Ratings Del Ecuador S.A. (BankWatch Ratings)
-
Bank Watch Ratings is an Ecuadorian risk classification agency incorporated in 1993. It provides reports about finance, insurance, structured finance, investment funds and corpo...
- Company: Agip Ecuador S.A. (Eni Ecuador)
-
Eni Ecuador, based in Quito, is a branch of the Refining & Marketing Division of the Italian firm Eni; and it is aimed at the national trading of LPG for household, commercial a...
- Company: Petroleum & Power Engineers, S.A. (Petroleum & Power Engineers)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Indubáez Metalmecánica S.A.S (Indubáez Metalmecánica)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Petrofrisol S.A. (Petrofrisol)
- Company: Company PCA Mantenimiento Industrial S.A. (Company PCA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Mecanizados y Servicios Petroleros
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...