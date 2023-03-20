This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.

The Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons, Rubén Espín, together with representatives of 13 private oil companies, participated in the Workshop called "Opportunities and challenges for oil investors ", where they learned information on social, environmental and political aspects of the 6 blocks that make up the Intracampos Round II.

The Thirteenth Intracampos II Round, made up of the Lumbaqui, Saywa, Tamya, Tetete Sur, VHR Oeste and VHR Este oil blocks, located in the province of Sucumbíos, seeks to attract investments of USD 2.1 billion .

During the event, the Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons pointed out that this State Portfolio aims to promote a direct and transparent dialogue with oil companies in order to establish the best relations of cooperation and management on social and environmental issues.

The authority of the hydrocarbons sector indicated that, from April to June 2022, about 8,495 people residing in the communities of direct influence of the Intracampos II Round, participated in the socialization process through 50 assemblies that brought together leaders and highest authorities of 150 communes of Sucumbíos.

The National Government, in this new development of the hydrocarbon activity, in the northwestern area of the Ecuadorian Amazon Basin, promotes transparent and competitive bidding processes, in order to attract economic resources that allow the strengthening of the country's oil industry, for the benefit of the Ecuadorians.