Residents express concern over future of embattled Peru block 8
Peru’s government needs to step up public engagement and oversight to address environmental and social development shortfalls related to upstream jungle block 8.
That is according to calls made by residents included in a report just released by hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro on previously announced citizen participation meetings for the acreage.
Also Read MINEM visited 52 native communities in Lot 8 of Loreto for the second stage of the Prior Consultation process and Perupetro successfully concluded face-to-face citizen participation events for lot 8 in Loreto
The government plans to offer the block, which covers 182,348ha in the northern region of Loreto.
"The population feels valid fears about hydrocarbon exploitation activities, especially of an environmental nature, without being clear about who will carry out the remediation and what will happen with the abandonment plan," the document states.
In 2020, Pluspetrol Norte announced its departure from the block following a years-long environmental dispute. There has been no production in the area since April that year.
Recently, Perupetro lost an international arbitration case that sought to prevent the operator’s dissolution.
In its presentations, the government agency highlighted that the new contract will include the creation of a social development fund, an anticorruption clause and the supervision of environmental and social pledges.
The report is available here and here, in Spanish.
