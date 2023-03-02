Royston-X reaches total depth
Touchstone Exploration release
CALGARY, ALBERTA (March 2, 2023) - Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our", "us" or the "Company") (TSX, LSE: TXP) reports that the Company has completed drilling the Royston-1X exploration well and is pleased to announce that the well encountered substantial sands in the targeted Herrera Formation.
Touchstone has an 80 percent operating working interest in the well, which is located on the Ortoire block onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Heritage Petroleum Company Limited ("Heritage") holds the remaining 20 percent working interest.
Highlights
|
•
|
Royston-1X was drilled to a total depth of 11,316 feet and is the deepest exploration well drilled by Touchstone.
|
•
|
Exceeding pre-drill expectations, the well encountered an encouraging total Herrera turbidite thickness of 1,664 feet with an estimated 765 feet of net sand penetrated.
|
•
|
Mud logging and wireline logs indicate hydrocarbon accumulations in the targeted Herrera sections.
|
•
|
Drilling operations took approximately 25 days which was ahead of schedule and on budget.
|
•
|
The well is currently being cased and prepared for production testing.
Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"We are encouraged by the Royston-1X drilling results yet remain cautiously optimistic until production testing is completed. Not only is this the deepest well we have drilled to date but it also is the deepest well drilled onshore Trinidad in the last 15 years. The fact that the well was drilled ahead of schedule and within our budget can be attributed to the best-in-class industry standards that Touchstone is driving within Trinidad, both through the introduction of new equipment, as well as additional expertise that we have added to our technical team.
We are encouraged by the hydrocarbon indications internally interpreted from openhole wireline logs, which show that the well successfully intersected the Herrera Formation through the subthrust level in one of the thickest turbidite sections observed in any of our previous wells. Once the drilling pad is completed at our Cascadura C location, the drilling rig will be moved off the Royston location, and we will commence a comprehensive testing program that is currently anticipated to begin in April. We will update the market when results become available."
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Trinidad and Tobago)
Energy minister announces heads of agreement for the restructuring of Atlantic LNG
Energy minister announces heads of agreement for the restructuring of Atlantic LNG
TTNGL’s asset deepens international reach
TTNGL’s asset deepens international reach
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Trinidad and Tobago)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Field Loran-Manatee
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 23(a)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block Lower Reverse L
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block 4(c)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block NCMA 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block NCMA 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Goudron Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block TTDAA 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Block TTDAA 14
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Penal/Barrackpore Field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Trinidad and Tobago)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Pioneer Petroleum Company Limited
- Company: Ligo Ven Resources Limited
- Company: Lennox Production Services Limited
- Company: Galeota Oilfield Services Limited
- Company: Coastline International Inc.
- Company: Antilles Resources Limited
- Company: Trinity Exploration and Production plc. (Trinity Exploration and Production)
-
Trinity Exploration & Production is an oil firm engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company's main assets are located ...
- Company: Summer Soca LNG Liquefaction S.A.
- Company: Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd. (MHTL)
-
Founded in 1999, Trinidadian Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd. (MHTL) is a wholly owned unit of Barbadian Consolidated Energy Limited, which in turn belongs to Proman AG and HELM ...