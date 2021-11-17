SBM Offshore Awarded Contracts for Fourth FPSO in Guyana Based on its Fast4Ward® Program
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Services for Companies Drilling rigs Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Mexican Mix Tight gas Natural Gas Location Onshore Oil sands Heavy oil Upstream Company Shale Oil Shale gas Type of hydrocarbons Brent Subsea Contract Awarded Coalbed methane Shallow waters WTI Offshore Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.