Scala eyes Ceará datacenter operational start-up in Q4
DigitalBridge’s Scala Data Centers expects to have the first phase of its SFORPF01 Fortaleza datacenter, in Ceará state, in operation in the fourth quarter this year, CEO Marcos Peigo told BNamericas.
The site, the group's first in the city, is not on a list of chief datacenter projects in the state obtained by BNamericas from a government source, but is in an advanced phase, according to Peigo.
In total, the facility will have 7.2MW of IT power capacity, the same as the Hyperedge datacenter Scala is developing in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state.
With investments of 250mn reais (US$48.5mn), the Porto Alegre site is scheduled to start operating in the second quarter.
Scala has two anchor-customers for the Fortaleza site, according to Peigo. The facility will be the first of a broader datacenter campus planned for the city, which hosts datacenters by Ascenty, Angola Cables, Telxius and V.tal, among others.
As reported by BNamericas, edge-focused Elea Digital is equally developing a datacenter in the city.
Scala has five operational datacenters in Brazil, in addition to 11 under construction (building works and installation underway) in Brazil, Chile and Mexico.
The group has another 14 projects (individual datacenters or campuses) in development, including its first ones for Colombia.
Furthermore, 10 more projects are being planned for all four countries, meaning datacenters or campuses that are still in the early stage, with scope definition, real estate deals, and power supply agreements secured, among others.
All projects are due to be operational by 2030.
