Peruvian steelmaker Siderperú remains optimistic about 2023 and hopes to overcome the impact of the anti-government protests.

The company said its focus will be on increasing rolling capacity, producing an additional 90,000-100,000t this year.

According to Siderperú’s latest results presentation, sales grew 2.2% in 2022 to 727,000t. The second half was marked by the higher cost of raw materials, while the protests in December impacted volumes sold in the last quarter. Production fell 16% in Q4 to 187,000t compared with 4Q21.

Operations at Siderperú – a subsidiary of Brazil’s Gerdau – are already overcoming the impact of the protests. "February is notably better than January. We hope that this is the beginning [of the recovery] and that March is better," CEO Aldo Tapia said in presenting the results.

Although the steelmaker is aware of the challenges for this year, especially in the construction sector, the expectation of GDP growth of 2.2% should allow the company to have a positive 2023, Tapia said. "We have already had interesting growth with GDP growing at less than 2% a year. We are positive. Peru has gone through a lot in recent years and the company has obtained the results," he added.

CAPEX

Siderperú invested 66mn soles (US$17mn) in 2022. According to the presentation, the amount was used to maintain operations and update technology.

Although capex for 2023 was not specified, the company's focus will be on expanding rolling capacity and increasing steel production. "Regarding rolling, investments will go into better monitoring, new motors, and changes in equipment for better revamping. In steelmaking, [we will invest] in better automation and scrap processing," said CFO Raúl Ugarte Franco.

According to the executive, Siderperú will also invest in the rehabilitation of its dock in Chimbote in Áncash region, north of Lima, and in the modernization of its steel tube plant.

RESULTS

Siderperú's revenues fell 9.9% in 4Q22 to 689mn soles. According to management, the drop is explained by lower prices and volumes sold in recent months.

For the full year, however, revenues grew 12.4% to 2.74bn soles. Revenues from the civil construction sector accounted for 88% of the total, the industrial sector 10% and mining 2%.

Siderperu's net profit fell 33% in 4Q22 to 43.5mn soles and was down 31.8% in the year to 220mn soles.