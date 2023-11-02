Sierra Madre increases M&I silver-equivalent resources at La Guitarra by 373% to 27.2 million ounces, inferred silver- equivalent resource increased 204%to 20.2 million ounces
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 02, 2023
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.