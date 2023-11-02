Mexico
Press Release

Sierra Madre increases M&I silver-equivalent resources at La Guitarra by 373% to 27.2 million ounces, inferred silver- equivalent resource increased 204%to 20.2 million ounces

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 02, 2023
Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Gold Exploration / Drilling Economics Production Silver Licensing & Concessions Capacity Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products

