Canada and Mexico
News

Silver Valley in exploration partnership talks with Mexico's state lithium company

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Lithium Hydroxide Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Exploration / Drilling Licensing & Concessions Lithium Politics Lithium Electrolyte Legislation & Regulation Public-private partnership (PPP) Joint ventures Lithium Carbonate

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address