Singapore’s ProfilePrint, an AI-focused agtech, is betting on Latin American producers.

Founded in 2017, the company just signed agreements with Guatemalan coffee association Anacafe, representing 5,000 farmers, with Honduran producers, as well as Brazilian coffee traders, founder Alan Lai told BNamericas.

ProfilePrint is using a predictive and prescriptive food ingredient analytics platform, based on patented AI technology, that synthesizes interrelated parameters and sensory data into a unique fingerprint.

This way, the company claims to be able to predict the quality and profile of a food sample – such as a coffee grain – in seconds.

“If you look at the world’s largest coffee exporter and producer, this is Brazil. So Brazil is a clear target for us. And not just for coffee, but for sugar, grains, soil,” Lai said.

The company is also prospecting in Colombia and Argentina, Lai said.

The startup is backed by international VC funds, the Singaporean government and investors, including global commodity traders Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, Olam, Switzerland's Sucafina and Sinar Mas, all of which are also using the technology.

The company claims to have its solution deployed in more than 40 locations globally, on different continents.

***



Brazil’s Desktop completed the acquisition of 70% of internet service provider Fasternet for 209mn reais (US$40.2mn), the former said in a statement.

The deal was announced in 2022. Of the total value, Desktop paid 75mn reais in cash, with another 25mn reais due in January 2024.

Another 88.1mn reais will be paid in five installments, as of the first anniversary of the transaction, and 21mn reais will be paid on the fifth anniversary of the deal, according to the company.

Fasternet provides fiber broadband internet services to 160,000 subscribers in São Paulo state, with operations in Tatuí, Cerquilho, Boituva, Amparo, Rio Claro, Itu and other 30 localities in the state’s interior.

According to Desktop, Fasternet was expected to end 2022 with 116mn reais in net revenue.

***



Marco Financial, a startup providing loans and other services to small and mid-sized exporters in Latin America, received a US$200mn credit facility to grow its trade-finance business.

The line was led by middle market lender MidCap Financial and global asset-based private credit specialist Castlelake. Marco also announced it raised US$8.2mn in equity funding led by Arcadia Funds.

The company plans to use resources to support client base growth and expand its trade finance platform and suite of trade services.

Marco said it aims to fund US$750mn by the end of 2023, focusing on target segments in the US and across Latin America, specifically in Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.

Founded in 2020 by Peter Spradling and Jacob Shoihet, Marco is headquartered in Miami, with offices in New York and Montevideo.

***



Chilean HR focused software startup Rankmi merged with Mexican human resources startup Osmos in a US$48mn deal, following a series A investment Rankmi received from Softbank.

The fundraising marks a comeback for Softbank’s Latin America Fund, following losses and underperforming stocks in the past two years.

The merger with Osmos adds 1,200 clients to Rankmi’s portfolio, now reaching 1,500 companies.

Founded in 2015 in Santiago, Rankmi is said to be eyeing markets such as Brazil, or even the US.

***



The IT segment saw the opening of 41,353 companies last year in Brazil, 88% of which were micro ones. In the same period, 15,876 IT firms closed, for a net balance of 25,477 new ones.

The data comes from the Panorama B2B report by regional B2B sales intelligence firm Cortex and is based on the corporate taxpayer registry.

By far the most IT firms, some 10,000, launched in São Paulo, followed by Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte and Brasília.

According to Cortex, 237,000 IT firms are registered countrywide, making it the 13th biggest segment out of 16 in number of companies.