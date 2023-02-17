US internet service provider GigNet is betting on its fiber-to-the-home network to grow residential services, focusing on projects under development in Mexico’s Quintana Roo state.

GigNet is well known on Mexico’s Riviera Maya as an ISP for hotels, hospitals, businesses and tourism infrastructure.

Some of its customers are AVA Resort Cancun, Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, Universidad del Caribe, Palladium, Selina and Puerto Cancún, a project comprising shopping malls, hotels, offices, and an estimated 2,400 residential units including luxury towers and homes.

The company expects to have this year upwards of 225,000 homes passed covered by long-term agreements and other contractual arrangements with planned developments, gated communities, luxury condominiums and other residential developments, according to a press release.

GigNet did not respond to a BNamericas request for details about capex and the plans for the residential business.

Last year, GigNet signed a long-term agreement with a new ‘smart city’ development in the Cancún area known as Lausana Residencial to provide advanced broadband.

The mixed-use development is planning over 4,000 homes.

According to Paul Moore, GigNet’s chairman and CEO, the Cancún region is “one of the fastest growing residential markets in the Americas.”

It is estimated that over 200,000 residential units are being built or are in the planning stage in Quintana Roo. GigNet has agreements completed or in final review totaling over 150,000 homes passed in various stages of construction.

Over the past few years, additional fiber-optic extensions have been completed by GigNet to extend the network north of Cancún and through the hotel zone of Tulum, with metro fiber loops in Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

The company has also invested in a submarine cable, GigNet-1, connecting Cancún to Boca Raton in the US.

GigNet’s fiber-to-the-home offering allows customers to connect at speeds of 200Mbps to 500Mbps.

According to its website, GigNet connects 500 hotels, 160,000 hotel rooms and around 22mn visitors annually.