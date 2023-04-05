Solar incentives bill advances in Panama
The economy and finance committee of Panama’s national assembly has approved in a first debate a bill to expand incentives for renewable energies.
The proposed legislation would amend law 37 from 2013 that established the incentives framework to promote the construction, operation and maintenance of solar plants or installations.
According to the bill’s author, Emilie García Miró, the change would eliminate taxes on the import of solar panels, the assembly reported.
In a related note, the energy department reported that installed capacity from solar systems for self-consumption at end-February totaled 72.8MW and the number of clients reached 2,228.
The installed capacity of such arrays and clients in 2022 was 68.2MW and 2,120.
“If the 73MW installed on customer roofs throughout the country were centralized in a solar park, it would already be the second largest solar park in the country,” energy secretary Jorge Rivera said.
For its part, public services regulator Asep greenlighted the national dispatch center’s (CND) 2023-43 indicative demand report, available here (also see the Documents box on the top right of the screen).
