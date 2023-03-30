This is a machine translation of IDC Brasil's press release

São Paulo, March 30, 2023 – In 2022, the Brazilian cell phone market sold 6.93% fewer handsets than in 2021, generating total revenue of R$77.09 billion (1.74% less than the previous year ). Between January and December of last year, 42,606,344 devices were sold, of which 40,681,302 were smartphones and 1,925,042 were feature phones, reductions of 6.31% and 18.28%, respectively, compared to 2021. part of the IDC Brazil Mobile Phone Tracker Annual 2022 study, by IDC Brazil, a leader in market intelligence, consulting services and conferences in the Information Technology and Telecommunications industries.

For Andreia Chopra, Consumer Devices Research and Consulting analyst at IDC Brasil, the post-pandemic economic impacts were more pronounced in 2022 and many consumers who planned to change their smartphone had to postpone the new acquisition. Another change from last year concerns the reopening of physical stores, but Andreia points out that this was not enough to attract more consumers and recover the sector’s numbers, which have been falling since 2020. “Although sales in physical stores have been higher In 2022, the consumer prioritized simpler and older models over launches, causing the volume of 5G handsets sold to fall below expectations.”

Regarding the average prices of handsets, there was an increase in both smartphones and features phones, both directly impacted by inflation and the rise in interest rates. While smartphones became 5% more expensive in 2022, with an average ticket of BRL 1,887.00, feature phones increased by 3.2%, reaching BRL 161.00. "The drop in the volume of units sold in 2022 prevented revenues from being greater than in the previous year, even with the devices costing more", emphasizes the analyst.

In 2022, the gray market also retreated, despite still being active. Of the total units sold in the year, 2,724,281 were sold in the gray market. “The result indicates that consumers sought more security in their purchases and, since they do not have great conditions to change devices, the possibility of purchasing a product with a guarantee may have been one of the criteria that made the difference”, explains Andreia .

Among the devices sold in the gray market, 93,224 are feature phones and 2,631,057 are smartphones. “It is a volume 24.61% lower than in 2021. The gray market was less attractive to the consumer and thus failed to show significant growth to capture the demand that sought cheaper smartphone models”, clarifies Andreia.

Results for the 4th Quarter of 2022

According to the IDC Brazil Mobile Phone Tracker Q4/2022, in the last quarter of 2022, 9,674,240 smartphones and feature phones were sold in Brazil, a decrease of 14.41% compared to the same period of 2021. revenue, the months of October, November and December of last year totaled around BRL 16.8 billion, 21.49% less than the same three months of 2021.

Of the total units sold, 9,259,758 were smartphones and 414,482 were feature phones, down 14.04% and 21.77%, respectively, compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, products in the price range between BRL 1,000 and BRL 1,299 were the best sellers, representing 25.12% of the total smartphone sales volume. “During this period, manufacturers increased the availability of devices with an average price above R$ 1,000 with the expectation that the consumer would be more willing to invest in a more up-to-date model in year-end purchases”, evaluates Andreia.

Projections for 2023

For IDC Brasil, the numbers for 2022 indicate that 2023 will be quite challenging for smartphone sales, especially in the first half. “The sales result should be close to or lower than what happened in 2022”, predicts Andreia.

On the other hand, sales of 5G handsets should remain in continuous growth during 2023, continuing the results of the end of 2022. “The Brazilian consumer already demonstrates that 5G is a relevant criterion when choosing his next smartphone, but the value of this device should primarily be in accordance with your payment capacity”, explains the analyst.

Finally, IDC Brasil assesses that the supply of components should remain normal throughout the year. “The lack of components had an impact in the first half of 2022, but the market managed to recover and supply was normalized during the remainder of the year. Due to a retraction in the mobile market, both nationally and globally, the supply of components should not be a problem in 2023 and, consequently, should not impact the production and distribution of devices”.

