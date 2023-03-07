This Vice Ministry of Mines and Energy release was published using machine translation.

At the facilities of the Inter-American Development Bank , today, the consultancy "Vulnerability to Climate Change and adaptation measures for hydroelectric systems in Paraguay" was launched, an inter-institutional work led by the Vice Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Ministry of Public Works and communications with the Technical and Financial Cooperation of the Inter-American Development Bank, with the objective of developing the rules of the game and being able to have a finished product of the present and future situation in the Paraná basin.

The opening words of the event were given by the Vice Minister of Mines and Energy of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, Eng. Carlos Zaldivar, who first welcomed all the representatives of the various institutions that in one way or another are collaborating in conducting this study.

The study "Vulnerability to Climate Change and adaptation measures for hydroelectric systems in Paraguay" is framed within the Higher Objectives of the 2040 Energy Policy, which is to guarantee the country's energy security, in addition, it will allow energy integration as a climate change mitigation measure and thereby strengthen the region's electrical system, said the Vice Minister of Mines and Energy.

Finally, Eng. Zaldivar expressed his wishes that the results of this work, which in itself is a challenge, allow further progress in studies for the construction of large hydroelectric power plants downstream of the Paraná River. He thanked everyone for their presence and the representatives of the Inter-American Development Bank for their constant support for initiatives that guarantee the energy security of Paraguay and the region.

The presentation of the study remotely was in charge of the technicians of the Consulting SPR of Brazil.

The event was closed by the Inter-American Development Bank Specialist, Veronica R. Prado, and the Director of Energy Resources of the Vice Ministry of Mines and Energy, Eng. Felipe Mitjans.