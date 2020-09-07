Native

Datapro Inc., a leading company in the Core Banking Systems market in the Americas, congratulates the Board of Directors, Shareholders and General Administration of Chile's Banco Estado New York Branch, a client of our solutions since 2005, for the successful launch of the new version of Datapro's e-IBS® Core Banking System, which will allow it to maintain and increase the range of financial services that this institution offers to its clients.

The perfect mix of the experience of both institutions led to a transparent and professional implementation for the clients and users of Banco Estado New York Branch.

Datapro Inc. expands its portfolio of successful use cases with another institution that places clear migration processes in the hands of its professionals and a process schedule that meets the expectations of its clients despite the limitations of a global health crisis.

Banco Estado New York Branch has implemented this new and modern state-of-the-art platform, modernizing its technological infrastructure.

Congratulations!