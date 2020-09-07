Native

Successful implementation of the latest version of e-IBS® Core Banking

Published: Monday, September 07, 2020
Datapro Inc., a leading company in the Core Banking Systems market in the Americas, congratulates the Board of Directors, Shareholders and General Administration of Chile's Banco Estado New York Branch, a client of our solutions since 2005, for the successful launch of the new version of Datapro's e-IBS® Core Banking System, which will allow it to maintain and increase the range of financial services that this institution offers to its clients.

The perfect mix of the experience of both institutions led to a transparent and professional implementation for the clients and users of Banco Estado New York Branch. 

Datapro Inc. expands its portfolio of successful use cases with another institution that places clear migration processes in the hands of its professionals and a process schedule that meets the expectations of its clients despite the limitations of a global health crisis.

Banco Estado New York Branch has implemented this new and modern state-of-the-art platform, modernizing its technological infrastructure.

Congratulations!

Lower valuations at LatAm fintechs expected to entice investors, M&A

The COVID-19 crisis is bringing high valuations back to earth at major fintechs in the region as growing opportunities to restructure and infuse ca...

Argentina mulls new infra financing vehicles

Targets are qualified investors, such as banks and insurers.

‘Any attempt at tax reform must wait for the economy to take off’

Mirage Energy Signs Letter of Intent to Provide 200 MMcf/Day of Natural Gas to J&E Administration Integral

Banco de Chile, Nestlé and Codelco, the companies with the greatest capacity to attract and retain talent in the country

Mexican think tank recommends putting Dos Bocas, Cangrejera projects on hold

LatAm fintech investment crowded by payments, lending platforms

Latin America begins slow trudge to recovery

Chile urged to boost tax collection

Paraguay could become leader in ‘impact investments’

Mexico to use new airspace navigation system to operate 3-airport network

Does Peru need to change its gas distribution business model?

First Quantum advancing toward full restart at Cobre Panamá

Successful implementation of the latest version of e-IBS® Core Banking

E-commerce tipped to be the instant winner of Brazil's new payment system

