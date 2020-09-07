Successful implementation of the latest version of e-IBS® Core Banking
Datapro Inc., a leading company in the Core Banking Systems market in the Americas, congratulates the Board of Directors, Shareholders and General Administration of Chile's Banco Estado New York Branch, a client of our solutions since 2005, for the successful launch of the new version of Datapro's e-IBS® Core Banking System, which will allow it to maintain and increase the range of financial services that this institution offers to its clients.
The perfect mix of the experience of both institutions led to a transparent and professional implementation for the clients and users of Banco Estado New York Branch.
Datapro Inc. expands its portfolio of successful use cases with another institution that places clear migration processes in the hands of its professionals and a process schedule that meets the expectations of its clients despite the limitations of a global health crisis.
Banco Estado New York Branch has implemented this new and modern state-of-the-art platform, modernizing its technological infrastructure.
Congratulations!
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Banking
Lower valuations at LatAm fintechs expected to entice investors, M&A
The COVID-19 crisis is bringing high valuations back to earth at major fintechs in the region as growing opportunities to restructure and infuse ca...
Argentina mulls new infra financing vehicles
Targets are qualified investors, such as banks and insurers.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Fotovoltaica Samalayuca solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Santana/Los Verdes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Anzá
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Mina Solar project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Line 4 - Guadalajara light rail
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block REC-T-112
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block REC-T-113
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block REC-T-102
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Poções III-Padre Paraíso 2 C2 transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: San Gabriel (ex Chucapaca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies in: Banking
Get critical information about thousands of Banking companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: ING Group N.V. (ING Group)
-
Dutch financial services and insurance group ING Groep N.V. offers a range of financial products and services, including banking, investment, life insurance, and retirement in s...
- Company: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)
-
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) is a multinational organization created to promote and finance foreign trade of its member countries and those from Latin Ame...
- Company: Société Générale, S.A. (Société Générale)
-
Société Générale S.A. is the parent company of French financial services group that operates retail banks, insurance and corporate services in Latin America and other regions. T...
- Company: Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Americas (Natixis CIB Americas)
-
Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Americas is the regional platform of Natixis for the Americas. The company offers solutions for corporates, institutional investors, insur...
- Company: FMO - Dutch Development Bank
-
The Netherlands Development Finance Company (FMO) contributes to the development of the private sector in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. It was created in 1970 ...
- Company: Crédit Agricole S.A. (Crédit Agricole)
-
Crédit Agricole S.A. is a French banking group that offers banking and insurance services. Its principal lines of business are retail banking; specialized financial services, in...
- Company: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Inc. (Bank of America Merrill Lynch)
-
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Inc. (BofAML) is the global banking and global markets business division of Bank of America Corp. It was incorporated in 2013 after Merrill Lynch &...
- Company: GE Capital Corporation (GE Capital)
-
GE Capital offers consumer finance and commercial finance operations of sprawling conglomerate General Electric. It also provides equipment financing and leasing to the air and ...
- Company: The Norinchukin Bank
- Company: Baker Botts L.L.P (Baker Botts)
-
US-based Baker Botts is a law firm that provides legal advice for organizations and individuals in matters such as commercial litigation, regulatory, environmental and legislati...