Suriname Demerara Bid Round 2022-2023 announced
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Upstream Company Shale gas Oil sands Shale Oil Subsea Brent Licensing & Concessions Deepwater Offshore Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude WTI Shallow waters Upstream Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Onshore Crude oil Tenders Location Tight gas Natural Gas Geological mapping / Surveys Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.