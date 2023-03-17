Peru power generator Empresa de Generación Eléctrica de Arequipa (Egasa) has awarded a 180-day contract to advance development of a 100MW solar project.

The winner was Stockholm-based engineering, design and advisory services form Afry, procurement information shows.

The consultancy work includes carrying out a technical and economic evaluation to determine feasibility of a photovoltaic park in the south of the country.

The plant would help fulfill contractual electricity supply pledges, particularly during the dry season, according to Egasa, which boasts hydro and thermal capacity.

Read Peru boosts solar project pipeline with 300MW concession and Permitting begins for 700MWp Enel solar project in Peru

Afry was the only bidder of 10 groups that registered for the call, which was issued in December.

Source: Egasa

Egasa also has bidding underway to conduct studies as part of plans to overhaul the Chalhuanca hydro dam.