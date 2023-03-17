Swedish group lands consultancy for 100MW Peru solar project
Peru power generator Empresa de Generación Eléctrica de Arequipa (Egasa) has awarded a 180-day contract to advance development of a 100MW solar project.
The winner was Stockholm-based engineering, design and advisory services form Afry, procurement information shows.
The consultancy work includes carrying out a technical and economic evaluation to determine feasibility of a photovoltaic park in the south of the country.
The plant would help fulfill contractual electricity supply pledges, particularly during the dry season, according to Egasa, which boasts hydro and thermal capacity.
Afry was the only bidder of 10 groups that registered for the call, which was issued in December.
Egasa also has bidding underway to conduct studies as part of plans to overhaul the Chalhuanca hydro dam.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
