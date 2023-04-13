Telecom Argentina aims to reduce gradually its consumption of electricity, raw materials and fuel while making the transition to renewable energy.

The Argentine telco plans to reach 22% renewable energy consumption by the end of 2023, according to its 2022 annual report.

To improve energy management, Telecom is working on strategies that range from hybrid energy, the use of lithium batteries, shutting down servers, and dismantling old copper and HFC networks.

MOBILE NETWORKS

Telecom Argentina has 21 mobile sites with hybrid energy, with renewable energy generation capacity of 133MWh/y.

In addition, the company is adapting the shelters with the aim of optimizing the use of air conditioning. In 2022, it managed to reduce energy consumption by 21%, according to the report.

The strategy to cut consumption in mobile networks includes the use of automatic learning systems in 50 mobile sites with the aim of analyzing the bands and data traffic, optimizing switching on and off.

In addition, Telecom indicated that new capacities were deployed in equipment from Huawei and Nokia, reaching energy efficiency of 9% and 5%, respectively.

Telecom is rated C in the CDP climate change initiative.

FIXED NETWORKS

The company is expanding networks entirely with FTTH, which will allow "eventually to turn off the copper and HFC networks and reduce the associated energy consumption."

In 2022, it consumed 9,415km of copper cables, down from 16,187km the year before, and 11,625km of fiber optics compared to 7,681km in 2021. The use of RG6 and 500 cables was also reduced.

The company consumed 1.15mn modems and 856,988 decoders last year.

Of the items placed on the market, 49% were recovered electronic devices. In addition, 86% of the equipment returned by customers was recovered, the report says.

DATACENTERS AND TECHNICAL BUILDINGS

In 2022 the company installed 283 lithium cells in buildings and datacenters as part of a lead battery replacement strategy.

In addition, cloudification and the merger with Cablevisión meant changes in the structures of datacenters and technical buildings, contributing to the shutdown of servers and less equipment, and consequently, to the reduction of energy consumption.

The company stopped using eight network technical buildings as part of the changes.

In addition, 179 datacenter buildings stopped using 647 pieces of SDH (synchronous digital hierarchy) equipment due to the technological life cycle and a building in Buenos Aires was completely turned off.

Cloudification also contributes to energy consumption reduction goals. Through the use of carbon-free energy by cloud providers and the average temperature rise in datacenters, it is possible to reduce the carbon footprint and the energy used.

NUMBERS

Telecom’s total energy consumption was 2.67mn gigajoules (GJ) in 2022 compared to 2.86mn GJ in 2021.

Electricity accounted for 85.7% followed by fuel with 13.7% and natural gas with 0.6%.

Electricity consumption by traffic was 39.92MWh/PB in 2022, down from 43.3MWh/PB in 2021.

Telecom Argentina registered a total of 37,877t of direct greenhouse gas emissions in 2022. Scope 2 indirect CO2 emissions were 168,781t, while indirect emissions from waste generated (scope 3) were 927t.