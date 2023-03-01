Telecom tower was the leading portfolio for US digital infrastructure investment group DigitalBridge, which has several assets in Latin America, in Q4, with the segment’s monthly recurring revenues growing 20.4% year-over-year, according to the company’s earnings reports.

Second was the datacenter portfolio, whose monthly recurring revenues grew 10.1%, with small cells/edge up 9.1% and fiber 6.1%.

The group delivered consolidated revenues of US$301mn in Q4, up 18% year-over-year, and a record US$1.1bn for full 2022, up 19% over 2021.

Yet, operations figures remained in the red. The group reduced net losses, which reached US$37.2mn in Q4, down from US$42.8mn a year ago. In the year, losses declined to US$570mn, compared to US$817mn.

DigitalBridge’s total assets under management reached US$52.8bn in the quarter, up 17%. These assets represented US$65bn through 26 portfolio companies.

The group’s Latin American portfolio includes tower firms Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP), Andean Telecom Partners (ATP), and Highline, as well as datacenter firm Scala and fiber broadband company Mundo.

Chile-based Mundo, one of the group's newest acquisitions in the region, had around 3.4mn homes passed with fiber and 707,000 subscribers as of June.

Zayo, which although not a Latin American asset, has investments in Mexico and Brazil, had over 137,000 miles (220,480km) of fiber deployed in around 400 markets.

LATAM CAPITAL ALLOCATION

DigitalBridge plans to be more cautious with Latin America investments.

The fund invested about 20% of its US$4.1bn, 2019-closed DigitalBridge Partners Fund 1 in Latin America. Another 45% went to Europe and 30-35% to the US and Canada.

This share fell to 5% in the DigitalBridge Partners II fund, which closed in January with US$8.3bn in total fundraising. Europe took less than 35%, the US and Canada 42-43% and Asia close to 20%.

“For this year, from an allocation perspective, I like what we are seeing in Asia. We are going to continue the same cadence in Asia. We are seeing a lot of opportunities, a lot of customers looking to sell infrastructure,” CEO Marc Ganzi told the earnings call.

“And then I think in Latin America, as they start to emerge from some of the recessions they had five, six years ago ... we do like some of those markets. But, again, a very limited amount of capital. I don’t see us going crazy in Latin America. I think the big winners in the next two years or so for us will be here in our home market and Asia.”

PERSPECTIVES

New investment exits are planned, but DigitalBridge also sees around US$1bn in earnings from accretive M&As. Ganzi did not provide specifics about the Latin America plans, though.

“As we look ahead to 2023, we remain focused on forming capital around the best investment opportunities in digital infrastructure and finalizing the simplification of our business profile to a scalable, asset-light investment manager levered to the powerful secular tailwinds in digital infrastructure,” Ganzi said.

“Our plan is to raise US$8bn+ of net new capital across our platforms,” he added.

In Q4, DigitalBridge reduced its debt through the transfer of warehoused investments and a DataBank recapitalization.

With its planned deconsolidation of the operating segment and near-term repayment of the 2023 and 2025 convertible notes, DigitalBridge expects to achieve a target corporate leverage of 3-5x later this year, the company said.

The operating segment comprises equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies, such as datacenters and towers.

According to the executives, growth between 2023 and 2025 will be driven by “recurring earnings from fundraising with upside from future M&A and deployment.”

Digital private equity in middle markets and renewable energies are the two core M&A focuses in coming months, according to Ganzi, in the latter case driven by growing green power demands by datacenter clients.