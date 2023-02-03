Colombia
Press Release

The Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia inaugurates three 37 MWp solar plants in the department of Tolima

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 03, 2023
Photovoltaic

Grenergy Press Release

The Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia, Irene Vélez, will inaugurate this Friday in the department of Tolima three 37 MWp solar plants, Cerritos, La Medina and Los Caballeros, which will generate enough energy to supply electricity to 40,000 homes, with savings of 26,000 tons of CO2 per year.

These photovoltaic plants, which are part of a group of 37 MWp generation projects that will produce a total of 69 GWh per year of renewable electricity, have been built by Grenergy, the Spanish listed company that produces renewable energy and specializes in the development, construction and management of photovoltaic, wind and storage projects.

The inauguration ceremony of the parks will also be attended by the Spanish ambassador to Colombia, Joaquín de Arístegui, who will be accompanied by David Ruiz de Andrés, CEO of Grenergy, as well as other authorities.

The minister's presence at this event supports the commitment of the Colombian Government to achieve the energy transition by promoting renewable energy. The Executive is accompanied in this commitment by Grenergy, which currently has 72 MWp of solar projects in operation and more than 1 GW under development.

About Grenergy Renewables

Grenergy Renovables is a Spanish company created in 2007, an independent producer of energy from renewable sources, mainly wind and photovoltaic, which has been listed on the Spanish stock market since 2015. Its business model covers all phases of the project, from development , going through the construction and financial structuring to the operation and maintenance of the plants. The company has a global pipeline of more than 13 GW in various stages of development in the ten countries where it operates in the European (Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland and United Kingdom), North American (United States) and Latin American (Chile, Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia).

This press release was published in English using an automatic translation system.

