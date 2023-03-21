The premier industry event in the copper calendar is back in Santiago on 17-19 April 2023
Press Release by CRU
The 21st World Copper Conference 2023 will be held in Chile on 17-19 April and will reinforce its position as the premier copper event in Latin America.
The conference, which happens during CESCO week, offers the most important business and networking opportunities in the mining industry. Normally, circa 500 senior executives, including the most influential copper market executives, meet face to face at this crucial copper industry conference, representing the complete copper value chain from miners, to smelters, traders and end-users.
CRU’s Head of Base Metals Demand & Markets, Panos Kotseras says “The copper market is set to see increasingly severe supply shortages in the medium-to-long term. CRU expects that new copper supply will keep the market relatively balanced in the next three-to-four years, with a deficit forecast for 2023, due to production disruptions, and modest surpluses thereafter as new production comes on stream. However, we expect sizeable deficits beyond the five-year horizon due to a shortage of projects. Note that the supply squeeze will occur at the mining stage, rather than in the smelting and refining sectors that China dominates.”
The conference will discuss the issues in the industry as well as convene one of the most impressive groups of industry leaders of any event in the mining industry. As well as a keynote address from the Minister of Mines, Chile, there will be key discussions from:
- André Sougarret, Chief Executive Officer, Codelco
- Ivan Arriagada, Chief Executive Officer , Antofagasta PLC
- Ragnar Udd, President Minerals Americas, BHP
- Bold Baatar, Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto
- Jonathan Price, Chief Executive Officer , Teck
- Jeremy Weir, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Trafigura
and many more.
Additionally, the conference will include sessions on the copper industry outlook, sustainable production, scrap, gold, molybdenum and sulphuric acid, what approaching net-zero means for copper, the Chinese market outlook and copper mine supply growth.
Running alongside the conference is an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, products and solutions. For exhibition enquiries, please contact Paul Terry at paul.terry@crugroup.com or +44 (0)20 7903 2131.
Please visit https://bit.ly/3Via3js to find out more and to book your place.
For press invitations please contact Jagruti Lachhani, Email: Jagruti.lachhani@crugroup.com
For further information and interviews, please contact:
Jagruti Lachhani, CRU Events, Office: +44 (0)20 7903 2072 Email: Jagruti.lachhani@crugroup.com
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Mexican mining chamber talks shop with economy minister
The meeting was the first since the new minister, Raquel Buenrostro, took office in October last year.
'The level of crime that afflicts Mexico is a reality'
BNamericas talks with the Mexico City branch of Bureau Veritas to get a providers' view of Mexico's mining sector, from the industry's obstacles to...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: El Picacho (Tocvan Ventures)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Pilar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cordero (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: San Pedro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cruz de Plata (Peñoles)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Santa María
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Evelyn
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Terronera (ex San Sebastián)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Alacrán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pitarrilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Calizas Industriales del Carmen, S.A. de C.V. (SAC-TUN)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Atsa Minerales (Atsa México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Minera Castor
- Company: First Majestic del Toro, S.A. de C.V. (First Majestic del Toro)
-
First Majestic Del Toro, S.A. de C.V. is a subsidiary of First Majestic Silver Corp. and First Majestic Plata's spin-off company. It operates the Del Toro mine, located in Chalc...
- Company: Geologix Exploration Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Geologix México)
-
Geologix Exploration Mexico S.A. de C.V. (Geologix Mexico) is a Mexican subsidiary of the Canadian company Defiance Silver devoted to the exploration and exploitation of mines i...
- Company: Summum Projects México S. de R.L. de C.V. (Summum Projects México)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Santamarina y Steta, S.C (Santamarina y Steta)
-
Santamarina y Steta has 70 years of experience and strength in the legal field, supported by a deep knowledge of the business environment and a wide training on foreign and loca...
- Company: Mexicana de Cobre S.A. de C.V. (Mexicana de Cobre)
-
Mexicana de Cobre S.A. de C.V. was created in 1974 and belongs to Grupo México through its subsidiary Southern Copper Corporation. Mexicana de Cobre has copper mining and proces...
- Company: Imerys México