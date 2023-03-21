Press Release by CRU

The 21st World Copper Conference 2023 will be held in Chile on 17-19 April and will reinforce its position as the premier copper event in Latin America.

The conference, which happens during CESCO week, offers the most important business and networking opportunities in the mining industry. Normally, circa 500 senior executives, including the most influential copper market executives, meet face to face at this crucial copper industry conference, representing the complete copper value chain from miners, to smelters, traders and end-users.

CRU’s Head of Base Metals Demand & Markets, Panos Kotseras says “The copper market is set to see increasingly severe supply shortages in the medium-to-long term. CRU expects that new copper supply will keep the market relatively balanced in the next three-to-four years, with a deficit forecast for 2023, due to production disruptions, and modest surpluses thereafter as new production comes on stream. However, we expect sizeable deficits beyond the five-year horizon due to a shortage of projects. Note that the supply squeeze will occur at the mining stage, rather than in the smelting and refining sectors that China dominates.”



The conference will discuss the issues in the industry as well as convene one of the most impressive groups of industry leaders of any event in the mining industry. As well as a keynote address from the Minister of Mines, Chile, there will be key discussions from:

André Sougarret, Chief Executive Officer, Codelco

Chief Executive Officer, Codelco Ivan Arriagada , Chief Executive Officer , Antofagasta PLC

, Chief Executive Officer , Antofagasta PLC Ragnar Udd , President Minerals Americas, BHP

, President Minerals Americas, BHP Bold Baatar , Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto

, Chief Executive, Copper, Rio Tinto Jonathan Price , Chief Executive Officer , Teck

, Chief Executive Officer , Teck Jeremy Weir, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Trafigura

and many more.

Additionally, the conference will include sessions on the copper industry outlook, sustainable production, scrap, gold, molybdenum and sulphuric acid, what approaching net-zero means for copper, the Chinese market outlook and copper mine supply growth.

