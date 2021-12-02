The United States will cooperate to mitigate the effects of regressive erosion on the Coca River and protect the Coca Codo Sinclair catchment
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 02, 2021
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.