Tijuana rejects Sky Tren construction permits
Tijuana reportedly denied Mexico's JECA Railway the permits to build the 21.6km Sky Tren Baja rail link with Playas de Rosarito, even though the previous government awarded a concession.
The company did not turn in the geological studies in time, mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez told local news outlet El Imparcial.
“Well, I said that if they didn't bring me the geological studies, it wouldn't be done, so they never came to this office with the soil mechanics studies,” she reportedly said.
Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila presented the project last year as part of the Respira program, a set of infrastructure works to improve mobility in Baja California.
However, Arturo Espinoza Jaramillo, head of Baja California’s infrastructure, urban development and territorial reorganization department (Sidurt) told BNamericas in early March that the project was advancing and that the administration was “reviewing the conditions of the concession to be able to make a decision.”
He added, “they progressed on construction permits and rights-of-way, but as they’ve been stuck since November, they haven’t made any other progress.”
According to the original announcement, the electric train uses an elevated track between the San Ysidro port of entry, connecting San Diego and Tijuana and running along the coast.
It is planned to serve eight stations and be fully financed by JECA, which will invest 3.6bn pesos (US$189mn) during the 30-year concession, according to local news site Zeta Tijuana.
JECA Railway, owned by Jesús Alfredo Acosta Gómez, was founded in 2020 and belongs to a conglomerate that includes Soluciones Marítimas Jeca, Accal Grupo Industrial, Kaje Tecnología de México, Gaal Petroquímica Mexicana, Jeca Tecnología and JECA Mobility y Comunicaciones y Transportes, according to Forbes México.
