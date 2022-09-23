Trinidad energy revenue jumps threefold
Bnamericas Published: Friday, September 23, 2022
Type of hydrocarbons WTI Offshore Deepwater Coalbed methane Location Shale Oil Mexican Mix Natural Gas Market Prices and Forecasts Shallow waters Upstream Drilling rigs Geological mapping / Surveys Trade Brent Tight gas NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream Company Subsea Crude oil Onshore Heavy oil Shale gas Oil sands
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.