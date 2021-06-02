Trinity Exploration & Production Onshore Licences renewed for 10 years
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Shale Oil Subsea Tight gas Natural Gas Licensing & Concessions Offshore Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Shale gas Oil sands Onshore Location Shallow waters Upstream Heavy oil Brent WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Upstream Company Crude oil Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish