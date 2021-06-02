Trinidad and Tobago
Press Release

Trinity Exploration & Production Onshore Licences renewed for 10 years

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, June 02, 2021
Shale Oil Subsea Tight gas Natural Gas Licensing & Concessions Offshore Geological mapping / Surveys Drilling rigs Shale gas  Oil sands Onshore Location Shallow waters Upstream Heavy oil Brent WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Upstream Company Crude oil Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English and Spanish

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address