California-based TD-Synnex, which claims to be the world’s largest IT distributor, plans to increase investments in product and services offerings for hybrid and multi-cloud, scalable IT infrastructure, data and security, Latin America senior VP Otavio Lazarini said at a press conference.

TD-Synnex is also eyeing opportunities in the hardware-as-a-service (HaaS)segment, that is, hardware leasing.

“We are talking to manufacturers every day to see how we can advance on that. Companies are increasingly preferring not to own equipment, but rather to lease and have the option to cancel that contract anytime,” Lazarini said in reply to a question by BNamericas.

TD-Synnex posted net revenues of US$16.2bn, up 4.1% year-over-year, for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30.

Revenue growth was driven by strong demand in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, according to the company.

***



Brazilian groups Spectra Investments and Invest Tech will jointly invest 300mn reais (US$57.4mn) in three companies from Invest Tech’s portfolio: cloud computing firm SkyOne, IT consultancy Quality Software and human resources platform Aghora.

Founded in 2012, Spectra has invested around 2.6bn reais in private assets to date and currently has 6bn reais under management.

InvestTech has 850mn reais under management.

***



Mexican startup Cometa, focused on cash flow management for private schools, raised US$5mn to expand its operations.

Investors in this round included Kaszek, Salkantay Ventures, 500 Global, Latitud, Homebrew, Investo VC and Reach Capital.

Angel investors included Courtney McColgan (Runa), Sebastian Kreis (Xepelin), Diego Olcese (Crehana), Jorge Mazal (Duolingo) and Sebastian Monsalve (Roble Ventures).

***



Honey Island Capital, a VC firm created by the founders of Ebanx, has launched an investment fund dedicated to Web3, that is, blockchain-based digital assets.

Honey Island Web3 Fund will be the group's first vehicle not to directly operate in the VC market, the company said in a statement. Instead, it will manage liquid assets, more specifically, blockchain infrastructure tokens, decentralized finance, and other segments of the Web3 market.

The company intends to raise up to US$20mn for investments in these segments.

***



Madrid-based startup TaxDown, developer of a platform for taxpayers to file their income statements, closed a new investment round, worth 5.8mn euros (US$6.24mn), to expand in Latin America, especially Mexico.

The round was backed, among others, by two leading communication groups in Spain: Mediaset and Atresmedia.

“Our goal this year is to reach 2mn users and strengthen our presence in Latin America,” TaxDown CEO Enrique García said in a statement.

“This new round of financing will help us to continue improving the product and continue to grow both in Spain and in Mexico and help all taxpayers to make their income tax presentation well done thanks to the best mix between technology and human resources.”

***



El Salvador’s Propi, a company focused on real estate solutions, raised US$2.5mn to expand its operations and reinforce its portfolio.

The property startup raised resources through a pre-seed round led by business groups from the real estate sector in the region, as well as investment funds such as Panorama Capital.

Angel investors and venture capital funds from the US and Latin America also participated.