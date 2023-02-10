This is a machine translation of Telefônica Brasil's press release

São Paulo, February 10, 2023 – Vivo announces the activation of 5G technology from the 3.5GHz frequency, in 12 more cities, following the schedule established by Gaispi / Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) for locations with more than 500 thousand inhabitants: Feira de Santana (BA), Serra (ES), Vila Velha (ES), Guarulhos (SP), Osasco (SP), Santo André (SP), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), Belford Roxo (RJ) ), Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), São Gonçalo (RJ), Niterói (RJ) and Nova Iguaçu (RJ). All capitals in the country already have the service.

The initial coverage includes some neighborhoods and the company is already expanding to other regions of the cities. Vivo's 5G is available to all the company's customers. To access, you must have a compatible device – Vivo has 65 models in its portfolio, including smartphones and tablets – and be within the coverage area, with no extra charge for access. Currently, Vivo has in its base more than 4.9 million customers with devices with the new network, in this first moment, customers will have an even faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia contents or online games of high resolution, for example. User speed experience will be up to ten times faster than 4G. The new technology is expected to download a 1GB file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic at the time.

The 5G network brings immediate benefits to consumers from an ultra-speed mobile internet, opening up space for companies to create immersive services and experiences, with the more frequent and efficient use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies.

Vivo has been preparing its network infrastructure for years, with a total investment of BRL 4.5 billion in frequencies, and dozens of global technology partners to start operations with the best possible network architecture. Currently, it is the company with one of the largest backbones in the country, an important differential for the company, since the thousands of antennas that will guarantee the stability of the 5G signal must be connected by a transmission network of high capacity and quality.

Neighborhoods served (BA)

Feira de Santana: Baraúna, Capuchinos, Caseb, Centro, Subaé Industrial Center and Cruzeiro.

Neighborhoods served (ES)

Serra: Carapina, Colina de Laranjeiras, Diamantina, Fátima, Jardim Carapina, Jardim Limoeiro, Laranjeiras, Laranjeiras Velha, Parque Residencial das Laranjeiras, Planalto de Carapina, Santa Luzia and Valparaíso.

Vila Velha: Center, Divino Espírito Santo, Itapuã, Olaria and Praia da Costa.

Neighborhoods served (SP)

Guarulhos: Centro, Jardim Álamo and Vila Endres.

Osasco: Centro, Presidente Altino and Vila Osasco.

Santo André: Centro, Jardim, Jardim Bela Vista, Vila Alpina, Vila Bastos, Vila Guiomar and Vila Santa Teresa.

São Bernardo do Campo: Downtown, Baeta Neves, Jardim do Mar and Jardim Nova Petrópolis .

Neighborhoods served (RJ)

Belford Roxo: Silver.

Campos dos Goytacazes: Center, Santo Amaro Park, São Caetano Park and Tamandaré Park.

São Gonçalo: Brasilândia and Center.

Niterói: Center, Icaraí and Ingá.

Nova Iguaçu: Downtown, Jardim Pernambuco and Moquetá.

More details about Vivo's 5G : www.vivo.com.br/5G