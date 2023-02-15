This is a machine translation of Telefônica Brasil's press release

São Paulo, February 15, 2023 – The effective arrival of the 5G network, the migration of Oi Móvel customers, the addition of thousands of new fiber customers – with emphasis on sales coupled with mobile service – and the increase in revenues from digital solutions and services, driven by the good performance of the corporate segment, positively impacted Vivo's financial results throughout 2022. In the period, the company posted net revenue of R$48 billion, up 9.1%. In the fourth quarter, revenue reaches R$ 12.7 billion, an increase of 10.1%, with an evolution above inflation, maintaining the growth trajectory registered in previous months.

Investments followed the same ascending path and, in the quarter, Vivo invested R$ 2.5 billion in the country, an increase of 6.4%, ending the year with a significant R$ 9.5 billion, a historical value influenced by the activation of 5G in capitals, Oi Móvel's integration process and expansion of the fiber network, with an annual increase of 9.7%. For 2023, the company projects a value of up to BRL 9 billion, to be invested mainly in mobile services and fiber.

“The last year was marked by the consolidation of Vivo as a digital hub and we continue to offer products and services in a technology ecosystem that supports people and companies in their social and digital transformations. We activated the 5G network in the 27 capitals and, in 2023, we will reach more cities, offering greater mobile coverage along with 4.5G, 4G and 3G technologies. In addition, our fiber network, the largest in Latin America. We ended 2022 with more than 23 million homes covered, in 409 Brazilian cities, and more than 5.5 million homes and businesses connected”, explains Vivo's president, Christian Gebara. “We have consistently pursued our purpose of 'Digitizing to Approach', growing on all fronts of our strategic businesses, such as fiber, mobile and digital services, which today represent 93% of all our revenue, while we increased our investments to historic levels. We surpassed 112 million accesses, with emphasis on the new customers who migrated from Oi Móvel, reaffirming the consumers' preference for our company”, celebrates Gebara.

In the quarter, the company recorded mobile revenue of BRL 8.9 billion, an increase of 13.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, closing 2022 with billing of BRL 33 billion – annual evolution of 12.6%. Once again, fiber is among the best results, with revenue growth of 19%. In the last twelve months, Vivo expanded its FTTH network, a technology that takes fiber into the customer's home, to 82 new cities, connecting almost 900,000 Brazilian households. It is important to point out that, in this same period, FTTH revenue was boosted by the convergent offer of postpaid and fiber, Vivo Total, which represented around 70% of net additions in the period.

The fiber strategy plays an important role in keeping fixed net revenue high, influenced – less and less – by legacy services. In the quarter, this segment reached R$ 3.8 billion, up 2.9%. In the year, value reached R$ 15 billion, with an increase of 2.1%, the first increase of this business since 2015. By isolating the fixed core revenue, formed by fiber technologies, corporate data and IT, its growth, in the last three months for the year, reached 11.9% and represented 76.4% of all fixed net revenue.

The sale of devices, such as smartphones, accessories and digital devices, continued to stand out with 11.9% higher revenue, when compared to the same period of 2021. Considering the whole of last year, growth reached 17.5%, with total revenue of BRL 3.1 billion.

Accesses totaled 112 million, an increase of 13.7% in the year, reaffirming the Vivo brand as the consumer's favorite, with 98 million accesses only for the mobile service. Highlight to the postpaid segment, with 58.7 million accesses, an increase of 18.2%. In the last quarter, Vivo added more than 1.2 million new accesses, influenced by the migration of prepaid customers to control plans and the positive portability balance of other operators. The same increase was observed in the segment's revenue, which grew 13.2%, with R$ 6.4 billion in the quarter; in the year, the value reached R$ 24 billion, an increase of 11.4%.

Ebitda, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, registered, in the last three months of 2022, R$5.2 billion, with growth of 6.1%, when compared to the same period of the previous year, and a margin of 41. 3%. In the year, recurring Ebitda reached R$19.3 billion, with an increase of 7% and margin of 40.1%, reflecting the increase in the core business amount, composed of fiber, mobile and digital services, which is responsible for 93% of all of Vivo's revenue.

Cash generation in 2022 totaled BRL 7.3 billion, an amount that represented, at the end of last year, 11.3% of the company's market value, contributing to the control of debt levels and shareholder remuneration. Throughout the year, Vivo deliberated R$ 5.1 billion in proceeds, of which R$ 3 billion in dividends and R$ 2.1 billion in interest on own capital. The Share Buyback Program totaled R$607 million in 2022.

“The combination of revenue growth, excellence in financial management and strong cash generation enabled robust and sustainable remuneration for our shareholders. The strategy of uniting dividend distribution and share repurchase consolidates us as one of the best companies in the country in terms of shareholder remuneration”, explains Vivo's CFO, David Melcon.

In the year, net income totaled BRL 4.1 billion, a reduction of 34.9%, justified by extraordinary events recognized in 2021. In the quarter, it reached BRL 1.1 billion, a reduction of 57.2% in the annual comparison .

Digital Services

Vivo continues to advance in the development of an ecosystem with relevant partners, consolidating its performance as a digital hub. In the corporate market, the brand accompanies companies in Brazil towards digitization and observes its revenue in digital services - cloud solutions, cybersecurity, big data, IoT and messaging, sale and rental of IT equipment - reach R$ 2.7 billion in 2022, a figure 29% higher, when compared to 2021. Highlight for the growth of cloud, of 79%, and of IoT and messaging, of 24%.

With rising revenues and growing demand from the corporate market, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the acquisition of Vita IT, a technology integrator company that serves businesses of different sizes, providing professional and managed networking services, as well as resale of hardware and software . The operation expanded Vivo's digital ecosystem, opening space for the creation of initiatives on a larger scale and in a sustainable manner.

The company also highlights the performance of Vivo Money, a personal credit service for postpaid and control customers, which ended the year with R$ 183 million in portfolio, an amount 6.8 times higher than the previous year, and an increase of 5.3 times in the number of new contracts in the period. In entertainment, the company continues to accelerate partnerships with the most relevant content providers, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify and Tidal, which have helped to complement mobile and fiber offers and facilitate customer access.

Also noteworthy is Vivo Ventures, a Corporate Ventures Capital fund, which made its second investment since its launch, committing itself to an investment of BRL 10 million in Klubi. It is a fintech , authorized by the Central Bank, to operate as a consortium manager in Brazil. This commitment reinforces Vivo's presence in the area of financial solutions.

Sustainable Business

Vivo's activities are guided by ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria that support the company's commitment to growing sustainably with ethics and integrity.

In the environmental sphere, the company maintains that 100% of the energy consumed comes from renewable sources. In its Distributed Generation Program, Vivo has 48 plants in operation out of the 85 planned. In addition, it reduced its direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 50% over the course of 2022, contributing to the Telefónica Group's goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2040. The Recicle program with Vivo reached around 11 tons collected, an annual increase of 20%. Its reverse logistics process, in the fixed network, allowed the reuse of around 1.2 million modems and decoders last year. Also in 2022, Vivo became the first company in the sector to join the Ambition 2030 movements, led by UN Brazil, to promote impactful actions by companies in their contribution to society.

In the social aspect, the social benefits of digitization are part of the purpose of Fundação Telefônica Vivo (FTV), which benefited around 2.2 million people, with an investment of R$ 58 million last year. Another highlighted action is the increase in the presence of black professionals in leadership positions at the company, which, last year, reached 22.4%, compared to 19.4% in 2021. Among the actions that seek to contribute and advance with these results are the Afro na Leadership Recruitment Fair, with exclusive vacancies, and the 2023 Internship Program, with 50% of vacancies for black people. Women in executive leadership reached 36.3% in the period, compared to 34.6% in 2021.

In terms of governance, Vivo consolidated its commitment to following high security standards and increased the scope of the ISO 27001 certification (Information Security), now including the MDR process ( Managed Detection and Response ), aimed at detecting, mitigating and handling threats , in addition to maintaining a certified vulnerability management process (GVUL).

As a result of these and other initiatives, in 2022, Vivo received several recognitions, two of them unprecedented and outstanding: the company is one of the ten most sustainable in the sector in the world and the most sustainable in the sector in Latin America, according to the ranking carried out by S&P - main reference for the composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - the most competitive international sustainability index. In Brazil, for the 11th time, Vivo was part of the ISE portfolio – Sustainability Index of B3, this time occupying the second position among 83 companies from the most diverse sectors of business activity.